Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

15 Abr, 2023
|Atlanta
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Melendez rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|430
|012
|000
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
E_Morton (1), Grissom (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Atlanta 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Rosario (3), Grissom (1), Murphy (5), Melendez (4), Isbel (3). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Olson (5), Riley (3), Hilliard (1), Murphy (2), Acuña Jr. (3). SF_Massey (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Morton W,2-1
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Singer L,1-1
|5
|10
|8
|8
|0
|8
|Cuas
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Morton (Isbel).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:22. A_20,186 (38,427).