Agencias

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

15 Abr, 2023
Atlanta Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 33 3 7 2
Acuña Jr. rf 5 3 3 2 Melendez rf 4 2 1 0
Olson 1b 5 2 2 2 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 3 0
Riley 3b 5 1 1 1 Pasquantino 1b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 3 Perez c 4 0 1 0
Rosario dh 5 1 1 0 Isbel cf 3 0 1 1
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 1 1 0
Grissom ss 4 0 1 1 Massey 2b 3 0 0 1
Pillar lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Hilliard cf 2 2 1 1 Lopez 3b 3 0 0 0
Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 430 012 000 10
Kansas City 100 110 000 3

E_Morton (1), Grissom (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Atlanta 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Rosario (3), Grissom (1), Murphy (5), Melendez (4), Isbel (3). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Olson (5), Riley (3), Hilliard (1), Murphy (2), Acuña Jr. (3). SF_Massey (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton W,2-1 6 6 3 2 2 5
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Young 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Singer L,1-1 5 10 8 8 0 8
Cuas 1 1 2 2 1 2
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hernández 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Morton (Isbel).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:22. A_20,186 (38,427).

