Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

15 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 13 0 1.000 _
Toronto 8 5 .615 5
New York 8 6 .571
Baltimore 7 6 .538 6
Boston 5 8 .385 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 4 .714 _
Cleveland 7 6 .538
Chicago 5 8 .385
Kansas City 4 9 .308
Detroit 3 9 .250 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _
Texas 7 5 .583 _
Houston 6 7 .462
Seattle 5 8 .385
Oakland 3 10 .231

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El minucioso cambio que pidió Martín Demichelis en el Monumental para enfrentar a Gimnasia y que afectó el juego de River Plate

El minucioso cambio que pidió Martín Demichelis en el Monumental para enfrentar a Gimnasia y que afectó el juego de River Plate

Hace 1 hora

Holan le respondió a Milito y calentó la interna en Independiente: “No es momento para entrar en polémicas”

Argentina venció 2-1 a Venezuela en el Sudamericano Sub 17 y quedó a un paso de la clasificación al Mundial

Jorge Sampaoli es nuevo entrenador de Flamengo

Oficial: Lisandro Martínez se perderá lo que resta de la temporada por lesión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gabriel Basso, protagonista de “El agente nocturno”, a solas con Infobae

Gabriel Basso, protagonista de “El agente nocturno”, a solas con Infobae

Hace 4 horas

5 recomendaciones para disfrutar este fin de semana en Netflix

“RoboCop”, “Legalmente rubia” y más títulos podrían ser reinventados para el cine o la televisión

“Transatlántico”: una miniserie basada en una historia real que se posiciona en el top 10 de Netflix

“Succession”: el último capítulo estrenado alcanzó un logro que solo recibió “Breaking Bad”

TENDENCIAS

Cannabis medicinal de alta calidad: Jujuy construirá un parque de producción con proyección internacional

Cannabis medicinal de alta calidad: Jujuy construirá un parque de producción con proyección internacional

Hace 1 hora

HONOR Magic5 Lite, el celular con una batería de 3 días, fue galardonado con la etiqueta dorada DXOMark

En Argentina, una persona por día accedió al diagnóstico de VIH

Enfermedad de Chagas: los menores de 10 años de zonas no tratadas con insecticidas corren mayor riesgo de contagio

Países Iberoamericanos controlarán la transmisión de Chagas congénito en veinticuatro jurisdicciones