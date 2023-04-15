American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|13
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|5
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|5½
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|.538
|6
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Detroit
|3
|9
|.250
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|10
|.231
|4½
___
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.