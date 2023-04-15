AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 71 43 19 5 4 95 211 180 Providence 69 42 17 8 2 94 207 188 Charlotte 71 38 25 5 3 84 230 216 Hartford 71 35 25 4 7 81 227 214 Springfield 69 36 25 3 5 80 219 202 Lehigh Valley 71 37 28 3 3 80 217 220 Bridgeport 71 34 29 7 1 76 235 243 WB/Scranton 71 26 32 7 6 65 187 219

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 70 41 23 4 2 88 220 216 Syracuse 70 35 25 6 4 80 245 230 Rochester 69 35 25 6 3 79 225 221 Utica 71 34 27 6 4 78 210 218 Laval 71 32 29 7 3 74 254 244 Cleveland 70 32 31 5 2 71 215 247 Belleville 69 29 30 6 4 68 217 245

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 70 39 19 9 3 90 261 204 Milwaukee 70 41 23 4 2 88 233 202 Manitoba 70 36 25 5 4 81 220 219 Iowa 70 33 27 5 5 76 205 207 Rockford 69 33 27 5 4 75 206 227 Chicago 69 32 29 5 3 72 213 236 Grand Rapids 70 28 34 4 4 64 192 249

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 70 50 16 3 1 104 252 168 Coachella Valley 70 48 15 5 2 103 255 187 Colorado 70 38 22 7 3 86 203 185 Abbotsford 70 39 24 3 4 85 223 199 Ontario 70 34 30 5 1 74 203 202 Bakersfield 70 35 31 2 2 74 205 210 Tucson 70 30 31 8 1 69 214 237 San Jose 70 29 34 2 5 65 197 244 Henderson 70 27 38 0 5 59 192 218 San Diego 70 20 47 2 1 43 178 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 0

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica 2, Cleveland 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled