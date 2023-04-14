Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

14 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Boston 82 65 12 5 135 305 177 34-4-3 31-8-2 18-5-3
y-Carolina 82 52 21 9 113 266 213 28-10-3 24-11-6 19-6-1
x-New Jersey 82 52 22 8 112 291 226 24-13-4 28-9-4 18-6-2
x-Toronto 82 50 21 11 111 279 222 27-8-6 23-13-5 15-7-4
x-N.Y. Rangers 82 47 22 13 107 277 219 23-13-5 24-9-8 15-9-2
x-Tampa Bay 82 46 30 6 98 283 254 28-8-5 18-22-1 12-13-1
x-N.Y. Islanders 82 42 31 9 93 243 222 25-13-3 17-18-6 16-8-2
x-Florida 82 42 32 8 92 290 273 23-13-5 19-19-3 17-6-3
Pittsburgh 82 40 31 11 91 262 264 23-13-5 17-18-6 10-10-6
Buffalo 81 41 33 7 89 291 298 17-20-4 24-13-3 12-12-2
Ottawa 82 39 35 8 86 261 271 24-14-3 15-21-5 15-9-2
Detroit 82 35 37 10 80 240 279 19-17-5 16-20-5 9-14-3
Washington 82 35 37 10 80 255 265 18-16-7 17-21-3 12-9-5
Philadelphia 81 30 38 13 73 217 273 18-18-5 12-20-8 7-13-6
Montreal 82 31 45 6 68 232 307 17-21-3 14-24-3 6-19-1
Columbus 81 25 47 9 59 212 325 16-22-2 9-25-7 7-15-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Vegas 81 50 22 9 109 269 228 25-15-1 25-7-8 13-9-3
x-Dallas 82 47 21 14 108 285 218 22-10-9 25-11-5 18-4-4
x-Edmonton 81 49 23 9 107 320 259 22-12-6 27-11-3 18-6-1
x-Colorado 80 49 24 7 105 272 221 21-13-6 28-11-1 17-6-1
x-Minnesota 82 46 25 11 103 246 225 25-12-4 21-13-7 16-8-2
x-Los Angeles 81 46 25 10 102 275 254 26-11-4 20-14-6 14-8-3
x-Seattle 81 46 27 8 100 288 253 20-16-4 26-11-4 13-10-2
x-Winnipeg 81 46 32 3 95 246 221 26-13-2 20-19-1 18-7-0
Calgary 82 38 27 17 93 263 253 20-16-5 18-11-12 16-6-4
Nashville 81 42 31 8 92 226 234 22-14-4 20-17-4 9-12-4
Vancouver 81 37 37 7 81 272 297 19-20-2 18-17-5 16-9-1
St. Louis 82 37 38 7 81 263 301 18-17-6 19-21-1 9-16-1
Arizona 81 28 40 13 69 224 294 21-15-4 7-25-9 9-11-6
San Jose 81 22 43 16 60 232 316 8-22-11 14-21-5 4-13-8
Chicago 81 26 49 6 58 200 296 14-23-3 12-26-3 6-19-1
Anaheim 81 23 46 12 58 206 333 12-24-4 11-22-8 7-16-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Calgary 3, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Boston 5, Montreal 4

New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Dallas 1, St. Louis 0

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Sombrerito, toque sutil y caño para la ovación: los lujos de Enzo Pérez en una baldosa en el triunfo de River Plate ante Gimnasia

Sombrerito, toque sutil y caño para la ovación: los lujos de Enzo Pérez en una baldosa en el triunfo de River Plate ante Gimnasia

Hace 14 min

Los detalles sobre la dura sanción que puede condenar al descenso al Varese de Luis Scola

La impactante volea desde afuera del área con la que Matías Suárez cerró la goleada de River Plate ante Gimnasia: la historia detrás de sus lágrimas

Se aprobó por unanimidad la agrupación de Riquelme y tendrá su propia lista en las próximas elecciones de Boca Juniors

La Liga Profesional está al rojo vivo: River Plate firme en la cima, San Lorenzo da pelea y hay 13 equipos separados por apenas 4 puntos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El efecto que causó la carta de desalojo que el padre de Gerard Piqué le envió a la familia de Shakira

El efecto que causó la carta de desalojo que el padre de Gerard Piqué le envió a la familia de Shakira

Hace 2 horas

Drake Bell explicó la verdad detrás de su supuesta desaparición

Thalía ahonda en su inspiración musical y conoce a sus artistas favoritos en un nuevo documental

Nuevas imágenes y detalles de “La Sirenita”, el live-action más esperado del año

Drake Bell: quién es y dónde estaba

TENDENCIAS

Alerta animales venenosos: por qué el cambio climático podría provocar su migración hacia las ciudades

Alerta animales venenosos: por qué el cambio climático podría provocar su migración hacia las ciudades

Hace 3 horas

La Fundación Michael Fox identificó un biomarcador que permitiría detectar el Parkinson antes de que se manifieste

Fake News 2.0 todo lo que puede hacer la inteligencia artificial para empeorar las noticias falsas

Nuevas funciones para iPhone con iOS 17

¿Existe el peso ideal para cada década?: qué meta es esperable a los 40, 50 o 60 años