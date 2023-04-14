NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 82 65 12 5 135 305 177 y-Carolina 82 52 21 9 113 266 213 x-New Jersey 82 52 22 8 112 291 226 x-Toronto 82 50 21 11 111 279 222 x-N.Y. Rangers 82 47 22 13 107 277 219 x-Tampa Bay 82 46 30 6 98 283 254 x-N.Y. Islanders 82 42 31 9 93 243 222 x-Florida 82 42 32 8 92 290 273 Pittsburgh 82 40 31 11 91 262 264 Buffalo 81 41 33 7 89 291 298 Ottawa 82 39 35 8 86 261 271 Detroit 82 35 37 10 80 240 279 Washington 82 35 37 10 80 255 265 Philadelphia 81 30 38 13 73 217 273 Montreal 82 31 45 6 68 232 307 Columbus 81 25 47 9 59 212 325

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 81 50 22 9 109 269 228 x-Dallas 82 47 21 14 108 285 218 x-Edmonton 81 49 23 9 107 320 259 x-Colorado 80 49 24 7 105 272 221 x-Minnesota 82 46 25 11 103 246 225 x-Los Angeles 81 46 25 10 102 275 254 x-Seattle 81 46 27 8 100 288 253 x-Winnipeg 81 46 32 3 95 246 221 Calgary 82 38 27 17 93 263 253 Nashville 81 42 31 8 92 226 234 Vancouver 81 37 37 7 81 272 297 St. Louis 82 37 38 7 81 263 301 Arizona 81 28 40 13 69 224 294 San Jose 81 22 43 16 60 232 316 Chicago 81 26 49 6 58 200 296 Anaheim 81 23 46 12 58 206 333

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Calgary 3, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Boston 5, Montreal 4

New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Dallas 1, St. Louis 0

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled