Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

14 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 13 0 1.000 _ _ 10-0 W-13 10-0 3-0
New York 8 5 .615 5 6-4 L-1 4-3 4-2
Toronto 8 5 .615 5 7-3 L-1 2-1 6-4
Baltimore 7 6 .538 6 ½ 6-4 W-1 4-3 3-3
Boston 5 8 .385 8 3-7 L-4 2-4 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 9 4 .692 _ _ 6-4 W-3 4-2 5-2
Cleveland 7 6 .538 2 ½ 5-5 L-2 2-4 5-2
Chicago 5 8 .385 4 4-6 L-2 1-2 4-6
Kansas City 4 9 .308 5 4-6 W-1 1-6 3-3
Detroit 3 9 .250 4 3-7 W-1 0-3 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 4-2
Texas 7 5 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 6-3 1-2
Houston 6 7 .462 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-3
Seattle 5 8 .385 4-6 W-1 2-5 3-3
Oakland 3 10 .231 2-8 L-1 2-4 1-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-3 5-1
New York 7 6 .538 2 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
Miami 6 7 .462 3 1 5-5 W-2 3-4 3-3
Philadelphia 4 9 .308 5 3 4-6 L-3 3-3 1-6
Washington 4 9 .308 5 3 3-7 L-2 1-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 3-3
Pittsburgh 8 5 .615 ½ +1 7-3 W-1 3-3 5-2
Chicago 6 5 .545 _ 5-5 L-1 5-4 1-1
Cincinnati 5 7 .417 3 4-6 W-1 4-2 1-5
St. Louis 5 8 .385 2 3-7 L-1 2-5 3-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 8 5 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-2 3-3
Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
San Diego 7 6 .538 1 _ 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-3
San Francisco 5 7 .417 4-6 L-1 2-4 3-3
Colorado 5 8 .385 3 2 3-7 L-2 3-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 10, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Friday's Games

San Francisco (Manaea 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 5

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-1) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

