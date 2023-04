ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/IRELAND-DUBLIN DEPARTURE --DELAYED

Biden departs Dublin, leaving for tour of West Ireland

Start: 14 Apr 2023 11:36 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2023 11:36 GMT

DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden departs Dublin on Air Force One for Knock for a tour of West Ireland

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all/ No use after April 21, 2023/ No archive/ No resale

DIGITAL: Access all/ Must be removed from platforms by April 21 2023/ No archive/ No resale

Source: RTE HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com