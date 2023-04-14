Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/IRELAND-BALLINA

Por REUTERS

14 Abr, 2023
Biden gives a speech at his ancestral home of Ballina, Ireland

Start: 14 Apr 2023 19:27 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2023 20:27 GMT

BALLINA - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at delivers a speech from Saint Muredach's Cathedral in his ancestral home of Ballina.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all/ No use after April 21, 2023/ No archive/ No resale

DIGITAL: Access all/ Must be removed from platforms by April 21 2023/ No archive/ No resale

Source: RTE HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

