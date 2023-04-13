NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 81 64 12 5 133 300 173 x-Toronto 81 49 21 11 109 276 220 x-Tampa Bay 81 45 30 6 96 278 254 x-Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 Buffalo 80 40 33 7 87 287 295 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 Detroit 81 35 36 10 80 240 274 Montreal 81 31 44 6 68 228 302

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 81 51 21 9 111 260 209 x-New Jersey 81 51 22 8 110 286 222 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 x-N.Y. Islanders 82 42 31 9 93 243 222 Pittsburgh 81 40 31 10 90 260 261 Washington 81 35 37 9 79 251 260 Philadelphia 81 30 38 13 73 217 273 Columbus 80 24 47 9 57 209 323

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Dallas 81 46 21 14 106 284 218 x-Colorado 80 49 24 7 105 272 221 x-Minnesota 81 46 25 10 102 243 221 x-Winnipeg 81 46 32 3 95 246 221 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 St. Louis 81 37 37 7 81 263 300 Arizona 81 28 40 13 69 224 294 Chicago 81 26 49 6 58 200 296

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 81 50 22 9 109 269 228 x-Edmonton 81 49 23 9 107 320 259 x-Los Angeles 81 46 25 10 102 275 254 x-Seattle 81 46 27 8 100 288 253 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 Vancouver 81 37 37 7 81 272 297 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 Anaheim 81 23 46 12 58 206 333

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 4, Detroit 1

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT

Boston 5, Washington 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2, Colorado 1, OT

Vegas 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled