NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Boston 81 64 12 5 133 300 173 34-4-3 30-8-2 17-5-3 x-Toronto 81 49 21 11 109 276 220 27-8-6 22-13-5 15-7-4 x-Tampa Bay 81 45 30 6 96 278 254 27-8-5 18-22-1 11-13-1 x-Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 23-12-5 19-19-3 17-6-3 Buffalo 80 40 33 7 87 287 295 16-20-4 24-13-3 11-12-2 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 24-14-3 15-21-4 15-9-1 Detroit 81 35 36 10 80 240 274 19-17-5 16-19-5 9-13-3 Montreal 81 31 44 6 68 228 302 17-20-3 14-24-3 6-18-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Carolina 81 51 21 9 111 260 209 28-10-3 23-11-6 19-6-1 x-New Jersey 81 51 22 8 110 286 222 24-13-4 27-9-4 17-6-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 23-12-5 24-9-8 15-9-2 x-N.Y. Islanders 82 42 31 9 93 243 222 25-13-3 17-18-6 16-8-2 Pittsburgh 81 40 31 10 90 260 261 23-13-5 17-18-5 10-10-5 Washington 81 35 37 9 79 251 260 18-16-6 17-21-3 12-9-4 Philadelphia 81 30 38 13 73 217 273 18-18-5 12-20-8 7-13-6 Columbus 80 24 47 9 57 209 323 15-22-2 9-25-7 6-15-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Dallas 81 46 21 14 106 284 218 21-10-9 25-11-5 17-4-4 x-Colorado 80 49 24 7 105 272 221 21-13-6 28-11-1 17-6-1 x-Minnesota 81 46 25 10 102 243 221 25-12-4 21-13-6 16-8-1 x-Winnipeg 81 46 32 3 95 246 221 26-13-2 20-19-1 18-7-0 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 21-14-4 20-17-4 8-12-4 St. Louis 81 37 37 7 81 263 300 18-17-6 19-20-1 9-15-1 Arizona 81 28 40 13 69 224 294 21-15-4 7-25-9 9-11-6 Chicago 81 26 49 6 58 200 296 14-23-3 12-26-3 6-19-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Vegas 81 50 22 9 109 269 228 25-15-1 25-7-8 13-9-3 x-Edmonton 81 49 23 9 107 320 259 22-12-6 27-11-3 18-6-1 x-Los Angeles 81 46 25 10 102 275 254 26-11-4 20-14-6 14-8-3 x-Seattle 81 46 27 8 100 288 253 20-16-4 26-11-4 13-10-2 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 19-16-5 18-11-12 15-6-4 Vancouver 81 37 37 7 81 272 297 19-20-2 18-17-5 16-9-1 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 8-22-11 14-20-5 4-12-8 Anaheim 81 23 46 12 58 206 333 12-24-4 11-22-8 7-16-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 4, Detroit 1

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT

Boston 5, Washington 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2, Colorado 1, OT

Vegas 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled