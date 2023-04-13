NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|81
|64
|12
|5
|133
|300
|173
|x-Carolina
|81
|51
|21
|9
|111
|260
|209
|x-New Jersey
|81
|51
|22
|8
|110
|286
|222
|x-Toronto
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|276
|220
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|47
|21
|13
|107
|275
|216
|x-Tampa Bay
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|278
|254
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|82
|42
|31
|9
|93
|243
|222
|x-Florida
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|286
|267
|Pittsburgh
|81
|40
|31
|10
|90
|260
|261
|Buffalo
|80
|40
|33
|7
|87
|287
|295
|Ottawa
|81
|39
|35
|7
|85
|258
|267
|Detroit
|81
|35
|36
|10
|80
|240
|274
|Washington
|81
|35
|37
|9
|79
|251
|260
|Philadelphia
|81
|30
|38
|13
|73
|217
|273
|Montreal
|81
|31
|44
|6
|68
|228
|302
|Columbus
|80
|24
|47
|9
|57
|209
|323
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|81
|50
|22
|9
|109
|269
|228
|x-Edmonton
|81
|49
|23
|9
|107
|320
|259
|x-Dallas
|81
|46
|21
|14
|106
|284
|218
|x-Colorado
|80
|49
|24
|7
|105
|272
|221
|x-Los Angeles
|81
|46
|25
|10
|102
|275
|254
|x-Minnesota
|81
|46
|25
|10
|102
|243
|221
|x-Seattle
|81
|46
|27
|8
|100
|288
|253
|x-Winnipeg
|81
|46
|32
|3
|95
|246
|221
|Calgary
|81
|37
|27
|17
|91
|260
|252
|Nashville
|80
|41
|31
|8
|90
|222
|231
|St. Louis
|81
|37
|37
|7
|81
|263
|300
|Vancouver
|81
|37
|37
|7
|81
|272
|297
|Arizona
|81
|28
|40
|13
|69
|224
|294
|San Jose
|80
|22
|42
|16
|60
|231
|313
|Chicago
|81
|26
|49
|6
|58
|200
|296
|Anaheim
|81
|23
|46
|12
|58
|206
|333
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 4, Detroit 1
New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT
Boston 5, Washington 2
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 2, Colorado 1, OT
Vegas 4, Seattle 1
Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2
Dallas 5, St. Louis 2
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled