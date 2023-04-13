Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NBA Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
y-Boston 57 25 .695
x-Philadelphia 54 28 .659 3
x-New York 47 35 .573 10
x-Brooklyn 45 37 .549 12
Toronto 41 41 .500 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 44 38 .537
x-Atlanta 41 41 .500 3
Washington 35 47 .427 9
Orlando 34 48 .415 10
Charlotte 27 55 .329 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 24 .707
x-Cleveland 51 31 .622 7
Chicago 40 42 .488 18
Indiana 35 47 .427 23
Detroit 17 65 .207 41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 51 31 .622
New Orleans 42 40 .512 9
Dallas 38 44 .463 13
Houston 22 60 .268 29
San Antonio 22 60 .268 29

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
z-Denver 53 29 .646
Minnesota 42 40 .512 11
Oklahoma City 40 42 .488 13
Utah 37 45 .451 16
Portland 33 49 .402 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
y-Sacramento 48 34 .585
x-Phoenix 45 37 .549 3
x-L.A. Clippers 44 38 .537 4
x-Golden State 44 38 .537 4
x-L.A. Lakers 43 39 .524 5

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 109, Toronto 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

