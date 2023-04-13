NBA Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Boston
|57
|25
|.695
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|54
|28
|.659
|3
|x-New York
|47
|35
|.573
|10
|x-Brooklyn
|45
|37
|.549
|12
|Toronto
|41
|41
|.500
|16
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|44
|38
|.537
|—
|x-Atlanta
|41
|41
|.500
|3
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|9
|Orlando
|34
|48
|.415
|10
|Charlotte
|27
|55
|.329
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|x-Cleveland
|51
|31
|.622
|7
|Chicago
|40
|42
|.488
|18
|Indiana
|35
|47
|.427
|23
|Detroit
|17
|65
|.207
|41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|New Orleans
|42
|40
|.512
|9
|Dallas
|38
|44
|.463
|13
|Houston
|22
|60
|.268
|29
|San Antonio
|22
|60
|.268
|29
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Denver
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Minnesota
|42
|40
|.512
|11
|Oklahoma City
|40
|42
|.488
|13
|Utah
|37
|45
|.451
|16
|Portland
|33
|49
|.402
|20
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Sacramento
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|x-Phoenix
|45
|37
|.549
|3
|x-L.A. Clippers
|44
|38
|.537
|4
|x-Golden State
|44
|38
|.537
|4
|x-L.A. Lakers
|43
|39
|.524
|5
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 109, Toronto 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)