NBA Expanded Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Boston
|57
|25
|.695
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|32-9
|25-16
|34-18
|x-Philadelphia
|54
|28
|.659
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|29-12
|25-16
|34-18
|x-New York
|47
|35
|.573
|10
|5-5
|L-2
|23-18
|24-17
|32-20
|x-Brooklyn
|45
|37
|.549
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|23-18
|22-19
|30-22
|Toronto
|41
|41
|.500
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|27-14
|14-27
|26-26
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|44
|38
|.537
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|27-14
|17-24
|24-28
|x-Atlanta
|41
|41
|.500
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|24-17
|17-24
|26-26
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|19-22
|16-25
|21-31
|Orlando
|34
|48
|.415
|10
|5-5
|L-4
|20-21
|14-27
|20-32
|Charlotte
|27
|55
|.329
|17
|5-5
|W-1
|13-28
|14-27
|15-37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Milwaukee
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|32-9
|26-15
|35-17
|x-Cleveland
|51
|31
|.622
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|31-10
|20-21
|34-18
|Chicago
|40
|42
|.488
|18
|6-4
|W-2
|22-19
|18-23
|27-25
|Indiana
|35
|47
|.427
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|20-21
|15-26
|24-28
|Detroit
|17
|65
|.207
|41
|1-9
|L-1
|9-32
|8-33
|8-44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Memphis
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|35-6
|16-25
|30-22
|New Orleans
|42
|40
|.512
|9
|7-3
|L-1
|27-14
|15-26
|29-23
|Dallas
|38
|44
|.463
|13
|2-8
|L-2
|23-18
|15-26
|28-24
|Houston
|22
|60
|.268
|29
|4-6
|W-3
|14-27
|8-33
|12-40
|San Antonio
|22
|60
|.268
|29
|3-7
|W-1
|14-27
|8-33
|10-42
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Denver
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|34-7
|19-22
|34-18
|Minnesota
|42
|40
|.512
|11
|7-3
|W-3
|22-19
|20-21
|29-23
|Oklahoma City
|40
|42
|.488
|13
|4-6
|W-2
|24-17
|16-25
|25-27
|Utah
|37
|45
|.451
|16
|2-8
|L-1
|23-18
|14-27
|24-28
|Portland
|33
|49
|.402
|20
|1-9
|L-4
|17-24
|16-25
|23-29
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Sacramento
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|23-18
|25-16
|32-20
|x-Phoenix
|45
|37
|.549
|3
|7-3
|L-2
|28-13
|17-24
|30-22
|x-L.A. Clippers
|44
|38
|.537
|4
|6-4
|W-3
|23-18
|21-20
|27-25
|x-Golden State
|44
|38
|.537
|4
|8-2
|W-3
|33-8
|11-30
|30-22
|x-L.A. Lakers
|43
|39
|.524
|5
|8-2
|W-2
|23-18
|20-21
|27-25
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 109, Toronto 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)