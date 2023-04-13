Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NBA Expanded Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Boston 57 25 .695 8-2 W-3 32-9 25-16 34-18
x-Philadelphia 54 28 .659 3 5-5 W-2 29-12 25-16 34-18
x-New York 47 35 .573 10 5-5 L-2 23-18 24-17 32-20
x-Brooklyn 45 37 .549 12 6-4 L-1 23-18 22-19 30-22
Toronto 41 41 .500 16 6-4 W-1 27-14 14-27 26-26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Miami 44 38 .537 6-4 W-1 27-14 17-24 24-28
x-Atlanta 41 41 .500 3 5-5 L-2 24-17 17-24 26-26
Washington 35 47 .427 9 3-7 L-1 19-22 16-25 21-31
Orlando 34 48 .415 10 5-5 L-4 20-21 14-27 20-32
Charlotte 27 55 .329 17 5-5 W-1 13-28 14-27 15-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Milwaukee 58 24 .707 6-4 L-2 32-9 26-15 35-17
x-Cleveland 51 31 .622 7 7-3 L-1 31-10 20-21 34-18
Chicago 40 42 .488 18 6-4 W-2 22-19 18-23 27-25
Indiana 35 47 .427 23 3-7 W-1 20-21 15-26 24-28
Detroit 17 65 .207 41 1-9 L-1 9-32 8-33 8-44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Memphis 51 31 .622 6-4 L-1 35-6 16-25 30-22
New Orleans 42 40 .512 9 7-3 L-1 27-14 15-26 29-23
Dallas 38 44 .463 13 2-8 L-2 23-18 15-26 28-24
Houston 22 60 .268 29 4-6 W-3 14-27 8-33 12-40
San Antonio 22 60 .268 29 3-7 W-1 14-27 8-33 10-42

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Denver 53 29 .646 5-5 W-1 34-7 19-22 34-18
Minnesota 42 40 .512 11 7-3 W-3 22-19 20-21 29-23
Oklahoma City 40 42 .488 13 4-6 W-2 24-17 16-25 25-27
Utah 37 45 .451 16 2-8 L-1 23-18 14-27 24-28
Portland 33 49 .402 20 1-9 L-4 17-24 16-25 23-29

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Sacramento 48 34 .585 5-5 L-3 23-18 25-16 32-20
x-Phoenix 45 37 .549 3 7-3 L-2 28-13 17-24 30-22
x-L.A. Clippers 44 38 .537 4 6-4 W-3 23-18 21-20 27-25
x-Golden State 44 38 .537 4 8-2 W-3 33-8 11-30 30-22
x-L.A. Lakers 43 39 .524 5 8-2 W-2 23-18 20-21 27-25

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 109, Toronto 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

