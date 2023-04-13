Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Conference Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 24 .707
y-Boston 57 25 .695 1
x-Philadelphia 54 28 .659 4
x-Cleveland 51 31 .622 7
x-New York 47 35 .573 11
x-Brooklyn 45 37 .549 13
y-Miami 44 38 .537 14
x-Atlanta 41 41 .500 17
Toronto 41 41 .500 17
Chicago 40 42 .488 18
Indiana 35 47 .427 23
Washington 35 47 .427 23
Orlando 34 48 .415 24
Charlotte 27 55 .329 31
Detroit 17 65 .207 41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Denver 53 29 .646
y-Memphis 51 31 .622 2
y-Sacramento 48 34 .585 5
x-Phoenix 45 37 .549 8
x-L.A. Clippers 44 38 .537 9
x-Golden State 44 38 .537 9
x-L.A. Lakers 43 39 .524 10
Minnesota 42 40 .512 11
New Orleans 42 40 .512 11
Oklahoma City 40 42 .488 13
Dallas 38 44 .463 15
Utah 37 45 .451 16
Portland 33 49 .402 20
Houston 22 60 .268 31
San Antonio 22 60 .268 31

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 109, Toronto 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

