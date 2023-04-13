Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 12 0 1.000 _
New York 8 4 .667 4
Toronto 8 4 .667 4
Baltimore 6 6 .500 6
Boston 5 7 .417 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 4 .667 _
Cleveland 7 6 .538
Chicago 5 8 .385
Kansas City 4 9 .308
Detroit 2 9 .182

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _
Texas 7 5 .583 _
Houston 6 7 .462
Seattle 5 8 .385
Oakland 3 9 .250 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _
New York 7 6 .538 2
Miami 6 7 .462 3
Philadelphia 4 8 .333
Washington 4 9 .308 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 _
Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1
Chicago 6 5 .545
St. Louis 5 7 .417 3
Cincinnati 4 7 .364

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 8 5 .615 _
Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1
San Diego 7 6 .538 1
San Francisco 5 7 .417
Colorado 5 8 .385 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 10, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 5

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

