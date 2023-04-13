Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 12 0 1.000 _ _ 10-0 W-12 9-0 3-0
New York 8 4 .667 4 +1 7-3 W-2 4-2 4-2
Toronto 8 4 .667 4 +1 7-3 W-3 2-0 6-4
Baltimore 6 6 .500 6 1 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-3
Boston 5 7 .417 7 2 4-6 L-3 2-4 3-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 8 4 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-2 4-2 4-2
Cleveland 7 6 .538 ½ 5-5 L-2 2-4 5-2
Chicago 5 8 .385 4-6 L-2 1-2 4-6
Kansas City 3 9 .250 5 4 3-7 L-3 1-6 2-3
Detroit 2 9 .182 2-8 L-6 0-3 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-3 6-2 1-2
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 4-2
Houston 6 7 .462 2 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-3
Seattle 5 8 .385 3 4-6 W-1 2-5 3-3
Oakland 3 9 .250 4 2-8 W-1 2-4 1-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-3 5-1
New York 7 6 .538 2 _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-4
Miami 6 7 .462 3 1 5-5 W-2 3-4 3-3
Philadelphia 4 8 .333 4-6 L-2 3-3 1-5
Washington 4 9 .308 5 3 3-7 L-2 1-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 3-3
Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-2
Chicago 6 5 .545 _ 5-5 L-1 5-4 1-1
St. Louis 5 7 .417 3 4-6 W-2 2-4 3-3
Cincinnati 4 7 .364 2 4-6 L-3 3-2 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 8 5 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-2 3-3
San Diego 7 6 .538 1 _ 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-3
Los Angeles 6 6 .500 ½ 5-5 L-1 4-2 2-4
San Francisco 5 6 .455 2 1 5-5 W-1 2-3 3-3
Colorado 5 8 .385 3 2 3-7 L-2 3-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

