Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

13 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Thursday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,779,335

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Karen Khachanov (9), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Xavi le hizo un pedido especial a la dirigencia del Barcelona: quiere fichar a un campeón del mundo con Argentina

Xavi le hizo un pedido especial a la dirigencia del Barcelona: quiere fichar a un campeón del mundo con Argentina

Hace 24 min

River Plate vs Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Sorpresa en el caso Dani Alves: el jugador volverá a declarar en la causa por agresión sexual

La MVP menos esperada de la NBA: la hija de DeRozan evitó la caída de Chicago Bulls desde las gradas

Tenso cruce con un periodista, el clásico ante Independiente y la llegada de Almendra: 9 frases de Gago tras la derrota de Racing

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kate Winslet protagonizará “The Regime”: así es la nueva miniserie de HBO que se estrenará en el 2024

Kate Winslet protagonizará “The Regime”: así es la nueva miniserie de HBO que se estrenará en el 2024

Hace 30 min

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Todo lo que debes saber de “1976″, la película chilena que llegó a Netflix

“Evil Dead Rise”: esto son los detalles sobresalientes de la película

Rita Ora disfrutó de un parque de diversiones junto a su familia, Zoe Saldana y Marco Perego viajaron a París: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Al menos 26 muertes en la Argentina: cuáles son las 4 provincias con mayor riesgo de dengue hemorrágico

Al menos 26 muertes en la Argentina: cuáles son las 4 provincias con mayor riesgo de dengue hemorrágico

Hace 1 hora

Apple triplica la producción de iPhone en la India y comienza a dejar atrás a China

Vinos a la carta: tres Malbec orgánicos para anticipar su día internacional

Qué secretos esconden las cadenas volcánicas sobre el funcionamiento interno de las erupciones

El origen del Día Internacional del Beso y por qué se celebra el 13 de abril