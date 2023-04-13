Argentine Standings

Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|10
|8
|0
|2
|18
|5
|24
|San Lorenzo
|11
|7
|2
|2
|14
|5
|23
|Rosario Central
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|12
|21
|Talleres
|10
|6
|1
|3
|18
|8
|19
|Defensa y Justicia
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|8
|18
|Lanus
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|9
|18
|Belgrano
|11
|5
|3
|3
|10
|9
|18
|Newell's
|11
|5
|3
|3
|10
|10
|18
|Argentinos
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|8
|17
|Racing Club
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|12
|17
|CA Platense
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|14
|16
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|12
|16
|Estudiantes
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|12
|15
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|11
|4
|3
|4
|8
|12
|15
|Velez Sarsfield
|11
|3
|5
|3
|15
|11
|14
|Boca Juniors
|11
|4
|2
|5
|13
|11
|14
|Godoy Cruz
|10
|4
|1
|5
|8
|11
|13
|Sarmiento
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|11
|12
|Tigre
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|13
|12
|Huracan
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|17
|12
|Barracas Central
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|16
|12
|Gimnasia
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|15
|11
|Banfield
|11
|2
|4
|5
|7
|14
|10
|Colon
|10
|1
|6
|3
|8
|11
|9
|Independiente
|11
|1
|6
|4
|8
|12
|9
|Atletico Tucuman
|11
|1
|6
|4
|6
|13
|9
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|14
|8
|Santa Fe
|11
|1
|4
|6
|7
|18
|7
___
Friday, April 7
CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Lanus 3, Arsenal 0
Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3
Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0
Saturday, April 8
Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0
Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1
Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3
Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3
Sunday, April 9
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1
Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0
Huracan 0, River Plate 3
Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2
Tuesday, April 11
Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0
Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3
Wednesday, April 12
San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0
Belgrano 2, Huracan 0
Racing Club 0, Newell's 1
Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0
Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Thursday, April 13
Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.
Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.
Independiente vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.
Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, April 17
CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.