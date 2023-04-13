Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

13 Abr, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 10 8 0 2 18 5 24
San Lorenzo 11 7 2 2 14 5 23
Rosario Central 11 6 3 2 14 12 21
Talleres 10 6 1 3 18 8 19
Defensa y Justicia 11 5 3 3 15 8 18
Lanus 11 5 3 3 15 9 18
Belgrano 11 5 3 3 10 9 18
Newell's 11 5 3 3 10 10 18
Argentinos 11 5 2 4 15 8 17
Racing Club 11 5 2 4 14 12 17
CA Platense 11 4 4 3 14 14 16
Instituto AC Cordoba 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
Estudiantes 11 4 3 4 12 12 15
CA Central Cordoba SE 11 4 3 4 8 12 15
Velez Sarsfield 11 3 5 3 15 11 14
Boca Juniors 11 4 2 5 13 11 14
Godoy Cruz 10 4 1 5 8 11 13
Sarmiento 10 3 3 4 12 11 12
Tigre 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
Huracan 11 3 3 5 13 17 12
Barracas Central 11 3 3 5 10 16 12
Gimnasia 10 3 2 5 9 15 11
Banfield 11 2 4 5 7 14 10
Colon 10 1 6 3 8 11 9
Independiente 11 1 6 4 8 12 9
Atletico Tucuman 11 1 6 4 6 13 9
Arsenal 10 2 2 6 7 14 8
Santa Fe 11 1 4 6 7 18 7

___

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday, April 9

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0

Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0

Belgrano 2, Huracan 0

Racing Club 0, Newell's 1

Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0

Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

