American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|12
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|4
|Toronto
|8
|4
|.667
|4
|Baltimore
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|Boston
|5
|7
|.417
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Detroit
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Oakland
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
___
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
Toronto 9, Detroit 3
Baltimore 12, Oakland 8
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
Oakland 8, Baltimore 4
Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.