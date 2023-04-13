Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 12 0 1.000 _
New York 8 4 .667 4
Toronto 8 4 .667 4
Baltimore 6 6 .500 6
Boston 5 7 .417 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 4 .667 _
Cleveland 7 6 .538
Chicago 5 8 .385
Kansas City 3 9 .250 5
Detroit 2 9 .182

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 7 4 .636 _
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½
Houston 6 7 .462 2
Seattle 5 8 .385 3
Oakland 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

