AHL Glance

13 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 70 43 18 5 4 95 210 175
Providence 69 42 17 8 2 94 207 188
Charlotte 70 37 25 5 3 82 225 214
Springfield 69 36 25 3 5 80 219 202
Lehigh Valley 70 37 27 3 3 80 215 215
Hartford 70 34 25 4 7 79 223 214
Bridgeport 70 33 29 7 1 74 230 242
WB/Scranton 70 26 31 7 6 65 187 215

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 70 41 23 4 2 88 220 216
Syracuse 70 35 25 6 4 80 245 230
Rochester 69 35 25 6 3 79 225 221
Utica 70 33 27 6 4 76 208 217
Laval 71 32 29 7 3 74 254 244
Cleveland 69 32 30 5 2 71 214 245
Belleville 69 29 30 6 4 68 217 245

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 69 38 19 9 3 88 258 202
Milwaukee 69 40 23 4 2 86 230 201
Manitoba 69 36 24 5 4 81 218 216
Iowa 69 33 26 5 5 76 204 204
Rockford 69 33 27 5 4 75 206 227
Chicago 69 32 29 5 3 72 213 236
Grand Rapids 70 28 34 4 4 64 192 249

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 69 50 15 3 1 104 252 166
Coachella Valley 69 47 15 5 2 101 252 185
Colorado 70 38 22 7 3 86 203 185
Abbotsford 69 38 24 3 4 83 221 199
Ontario 69 34 29 5 1 74 201 199
Bakersfield 69 34 31 2 2 72 201 208
Tucson 70 30 31 8 1 69 214 237
San Jose 70 29 34 2 5 65 197 244
Henderson 69 27 37 0 5 59 190 214
San Diego 70 20 47 2 1 43 178 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Hershey 3

Manitoba 7, Texas 5

Rockford 6, Chicago 3

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Laval 6, Toronto 3

Syracuse 6, Utica 4

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

