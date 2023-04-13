Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-DIPLOMACY/

Por REUTERSyAPR 13

13 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

South Korea's Foreign Ministry holds a regular news briefing

Start: 13 Apr 2023 05:25 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2023 06:30 GMT

SEOUL - South Korea's Foreign Ministry holds a regular news briefing in Seoul.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT - news briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: E-BRIEFING

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL KOREAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tenso cruce con un periodista, el clásico ante Independiente y la llegada de Almendra: 9 frases de Gago tras la derrota de Racing

Tenso cruce con un periodista, el clásico ante Independiente y la llegada de Almendra: 9 frases de Gago tras la derrota de Racing

Hace 8 min

Marcos Moneta, el “Rayo” que ilumina la ilusión de Los Pumas 7s: de su inesperada irrupción en la Selección al impactante promedio de tries

El boom por el Diablito Echeverri: River Plate busca subir su cláusula ante el asedio de los grandes de Europa

Brilló en Boca, Estudiantes y San Lorenzo, casi va a un Mundial con la Selección y hoy trabaja en una mina: “Acá pagan más que en otros lados”

Las perlitas de Ruben Insua tras el triunfo de San Lorenzo ante Boca: la sutil respuesta a Almirón y el origen de su campera de cuero

ENTRETENIMIENTO

HBO Max cambiará de nombre a Max: “Harry Potter”, “El Pingüino”, lo nuevo de Robert Downey Jr. y más

HBO Max cambiará de nombre a Max: “Harry Potter”, “El Pingüino”, lo nuevo de Robert Downey Jr. y más

Hace 6 horas

“Harry Potter” tendrá finalmente una nueva adaptación, confirmado por Max

“The Penguin”: la nueva serie del villano de “The Batman” lanzó su primer adelanto

HBO Max ahora solo será Max y extiende su plan de suscripciones

Libertadores y Champions se van a poder disfrutar por Star+

TENDENCIAS

El origen del Día Internacional del Beso y por qué se celebra el 13 de abril

El origen del Día Internacional del Beso y por qué se celebra el 13 de abril

Hace 22 min

Entendimiento o aceptación: cuál es la mejor postura ante una enfermedad crónica

Los varones expuestos al COVID durante la gestación tienen más riesgo de sufrir trastornos del neurodesarrollo

Cómo los modelos de predicción pueden evitar que las especies se extingan

La capacidad de hacer otras tareas mientras se camina disminuye desde los 55 años