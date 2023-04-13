Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-BRAZIL/LULA-NDB

Por REUTERSyAPR 13

13 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Brazil's President Lula da Silva visits the New Development Bank in China

Start: 13 Apr 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2023 13:00 GMT

SHANGAI - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits the New Development Bank (NDB) during his trip to China.

SCHEDULE:

0200 GMT - Lula departs for the New Development Bank (NBD).

0220 GMT - Lula arrives at NDB to attend the institution’s new president’s swearing-in ceremony.

0315 GMT - NDB’s new president, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, swears in.

0400 GMT - Lula and Rousseff hold a news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: Brazilian Government TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las perlitas de Ruben Insua tras el triunfo de San Lorenzo ante Boca: la sutil respuesta a Almirón y el origen de su campera de cuero

Las perlitas de Ruben Insua tras el triunfo de San Lorenzo ante Boca: la sutil respuesta a Almirón y el origen de su campera de cuero

Hace 1 hora

El boletín de Boca en la caída ante San Lorenzo: Jorge Almirón aprobó, pero el equipo repitió errores y hay jugadores que cumplieron un ciclo

A días del clásico ante Independiente, Racing perdió 1-0 con Newell’s en el Cilindro de Avellaneda

“Vos sabés”: la catarata de burlas de San Lorenzo a Boca Juniors en las redes tras la victoria en el clásico

En medio de la crisis deportiva e institucional, Independiente pierde 1-0 ante Rosario Central por la Liga Profesional

ENTRETENIMIENTO

HBO Max cambiará de nombre a Max: “Harry Potter”, “El Pingüino”, lo nuevo de Robert Downey Jr. y más

HBO Max cambiará de nombre a Max: “Harry Potter”, “El Pingüino”, lo nuevo de Robert Downey Jr. y más

Hace 4 horas

“Harry Potter” tendrá finalmente una nueva adaptación, confirmado por Max

“The Penguin”: la nueva serie del villano de “The Batman” lanzó su primer adelanto

HBO Max ahora solo será Max y extiende su plan de suscripciones

Libertadores y Champions se van a poder disfrutar por Star+

TENDENCIAS

La capacidad de hacer otras tareas mientras se camina disminuye desde los 55 años

La capacidad de hacer otras tareas mientras se camina disminuye desde los 55 años

Hace 3 horas

Tres de cada 10 personas que padecen algún malestar psicológico buscan ayuda en profesionales de la salud mental

Las 6 preguntas para entender qué implica el decreto que equipara la receta del veterinario con la del médico en Argentina

Entrenamiento con pesas: por qué los especialistas recomiendan hacerlo en la edad adulta

Aplicación para usar la cámara del celular Samsung en modo experto