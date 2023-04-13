ADVISORY CHINA-BRAZIL/LULA-NDB

Brazil's President Lula da Silva visits the New Development Bank in China

Start: 13 Apr 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2023 13:00 GMT

SHANGAI - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits the New Development Bank (NDB) during his trip to China.

SCHEDULE:

0200 GMT - Lula departs for the New Development Bank (NBD).

0220 GMT - Lula arrives at NDB to attend the institution’s new president’s swearing-in ceremony.

0315 GMT - NDB’s new president, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, swears in.

0400 GMT - Lula and Rousseff hold a news conference.

