USL Championship Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Birmingham 3 1 1 10 8 5 Louisville 3 2 0 9 5 9 Charleston 2 0 2 8 8 4 Tulsa 1 2 3 6 9 8 Pittsburgh 1 1 3 6 5 4 Indy 1 1 2 5 2 4 Tampa Bay 1 2 2 5 4 7 Loudoun 1 2 1 4 4 6 Detroit City FC 1 4 0 3 3 5 Miami 0 2 3 3 3 6 Hartford 0 3 2 2 7 11 Memphis 0 2 1 1 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sacramento 3 0 2 11 8 1 San Antonio 3 0 2 11 7 3 San Diego 3 1 1 10 8 4 Colorado Springs 3 1 1 10 5 3 Monterey Bay FC 2 2 1 7 11 9 Oakland 2 1 1 7 6 4 El Paso 2 3 1 7 8 8 Rio Grande Valley 1 0 3 6 4 3 Phoenix 1 1 2 5 5 7 Las Vegas 0 0 3 3 3 3 New Mexico 1 2 0 3 3 5 Orange County 0 2 3 3 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 8

Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0

San Diego 2, Tulsa 1

Oakland 3, Indy 0

Charleston 3, Hartford 2

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0

Sacramento 0, San Antonio 0, tie

El Paso 1, Orange County 0

Monterey Bay FC 4, New Mexico 2

Sunday, April 9

Phoenix 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, April 12

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Charleston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Diego at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Hartford at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Monterey Bay FC at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Oakland at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 6 p.m.