Agencias

USL Championship Glance

12 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Birmingham 3 1 1 10 8 5
Louisville 3 2 0 9 5 9
Charleston 2 0 2 8 8 4
Tulsa 1 2 3 6 9 8
Pittsburgh 1 1 3 6 5 4
Indy 1 1 2 5 2 4
Tampa Bay 1 2 2 5 4 7
Loudoun 1 2 1 4 4 6
Detroit City FC 1 4 0 3 3 5
Miami 0 2 3 3 3 6
Hartford 0 3 2 2 7 11
Memphis 0 2 1 1 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 3 0 2 11 8 1
San Antonio 3 0 2 11 7 3
San Diego 3 1 1 10 8 4
Colorado Springs 3 1 1 10 5 3
Monterey Bay FC 2 2 1 7 11 9
Oakland 2 1 1 7 6 4
El Paso 2 3 1 7 8 8
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 3 6 4 3
Phoenix 1 1 2 5 5 7
Las Vegas 0 0 3 3 3 3
New Mexico 1 2 0 3 3 5
Orange County 0 2 3 3 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 8

Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0

San Diego 2, Tulsa 1

Oakland 3, Indy 0

Charleston 3, Hartford 2

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0

Sacramento 0, San Antonio 0, tie

El Paso 1, Orange County 0

Monterey Bay FC 4, New Mexico 2

Sunday, April 9

Phoenix 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, April 12

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Charleston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Diego at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Hartford at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Monterey Bay FC at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Oakland at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 6 p.m.

