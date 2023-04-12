Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

12 Abr, 2023
|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Hernández ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Yoshida lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Raley rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lowe cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Casas ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|110
|120
|20x
|—
|7
E_Casas (1). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_McGuire (3), Franco (4), B.Lowe (1). HR_Paredes (3), Díaz (3), B.Lowe (4), J.Lowe (2). SB_J.Lowe (1), Dalbec (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Whitlock L,0-1
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ort
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|McClanahan W,3-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Faucher
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
McClanahan pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:35. A_12,649 (25,025).