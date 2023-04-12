Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 1 Totals 34 7 11 6 Hernández ss 5 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 3 3 1 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 Margot rf 0 0 0 0 Turner dh 2 0 1 0 B.Lowe dh 4 1 2 1 Yoshida lf 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 4 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 1 1 Verdugo rf 4 1 1 0 Raley rf-1b 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 1 2 1 Tapia ph 1 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Lowe cf 4 2 2 1 Casas ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 1 1 Wong c 2 0 0 0 McGuire ph-c 2 0 2 1

Boston 000 001 001 — 2 Tampa Bay 110 120 20x — 7

E_Casas (1). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_McGuire (3), Franco (4), B.Lowe (1). HR_Paredes (3), Díaz (3), B.Lowe (4), J.Lowe (2). SB_J.Lowe (1), Dalbec (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Whitlock L,0-1 5 8 5 5 0 5 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ort 1 2 2 1 1 2 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay McClanahan W,3-0 5 2 1 1 4 9 Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 0 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 0 Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 0 Faucher 1 3 1 1 0 1

McClanahan pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:35. A_12,649 (25,025).