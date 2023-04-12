Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Major League Baseball Leaders

12 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .477; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .400; Rutschman, Baltimore, .395; Torres, New York, .371; Seager, Texas, .359; Bichette, Toronto, .353; Urshela, Los Angeles, .351; Robert Jr., Chicago, .347; France, Seattle, .346.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 14; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Duvall, Boston, 11; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Bichette, Toronto, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Hays, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10.

RBI_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 12; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; F.Cordero, New York, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 10; Suárez, Seattle, 10.

HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 18; France, Seattle, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Rutschman, Baltimore, 17; Giménez, Cleveland, 16; Suárez, Seattle, 16; Duvall, Boston, 15; 9 tied at 14.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 7; France, Seattle, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Hays, Baltimore, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Zunino, Cleveland, 5.

TRIPLES_15 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 4; Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Bichette, Toronto, 4; 15 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Torres, New York, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; 7 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Springs, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Clevinger, Chicago, 2-0; Cortes, New York, 2-0; Brito, New York, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0; Ragans, Texas, 2-0.

ERA_Gausman, Toronto, 0.00; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.00; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.75; Brito, New York, 0.90; Pivetta, Boston, 0.90; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.02; P.López, Minnesota, 1.35; Cole, New York, 1.40.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 27; P.López, Minnesota, 26; Cease, Chicago, 24; Cole, New York, 22; Lynn, Chicago, 21; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 21; Springs, Tampa Bay, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Valdez, Houston, 18; L.Castillo, Seattle, 17.

