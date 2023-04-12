Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

12 Abr, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 10 8 0 2 18 5 24
San Lorenzo 10 6 2 2 13 5 20
Talleres 10 6 1 3 18 8 19
Defensa y Justicia 11 5 3 3 15 8 18
Lanus 11 5 3 3 15 9 18
Rosario Central 10 5 3 2 13 12 18
Argentinos 11 5 2 4 15 8 17
Racing Club 10 5 2 3 14 11 17
CA Platense 11 4 4 3 14 14 16
Instituto AC Cordoba 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
Newell's 10 4 3 3 9 10 15
Belgrano 10 4 3 3 8 9 15
CA Central Cordoba SE 11 4 3 4 8 12 15
Velez Sarsfield 11 3 5 3 15 11 14
Boca Juniors 10 4 2 4 13 10 14
Estudiantes 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
Godoy Cruz 10 4 1 5 8 11 13
Sarmiento 10 3 3 4 12 11 12
Huracan 10 3 3 4 13 15 12
Tigre 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
Barracas Central 11 3 3 5 10 16 12
Gimnasia 10 3 2 5 9 15 11
Banfield 11 2 4 5 7 14 10
Independiente 10 1 6 3 8 11 9
Colon 10 1 6 3 8 11 9
Arsenal 10 2 2 6 7 14 8
Atletico Tucuman 10 1 5 4 6 13 8
Santa Fe 11 1 4 6 7 18 7

___

Monday, April 3

Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Arsenal 0

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday, April 9

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0

Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 4 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Newell's, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

