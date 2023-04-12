Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

12 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 11 0 1.000 _
New York 7 4 .636 4
Toronto 6 4 .600
Baltimore 6 5 .545 5
Boston 5 6 .455 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 4 .600 _
Cleveland 7 5 .583 _
Chicago 5 6 .455
Kansas City 3 8 .273
Detroit 2 7 .222

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 6 4 .600 _
Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1
Houston 5 7 .417 2
Seattle 4 7 .364
Oakland 2 9 .182

___

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Texas 11, Kansas City 2

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las imágenes de la protesta de los hinchas de Independiente tras la renuncia de Doman: el momento de los incidentes con los móviles en vivo

Las imágenes de la protesta de los hinchas de Independiente tras la renuncia de Doman: el momento de los incidentes con los móviles en vivo

Hace 23 min

Lanús empata 1-1 con Central Córdoba en Santiago del Estero por la Liga Profesional

Independiente informó mediante un comunicado que Néstor Grindetti asume la presidencia tras la renuncia de Fabián Doman: “El compromiso sigue intacto”

La esposa del Cholo Simeone abrió las puertas de su lujosa mansión valuada en 10 millones de dólares: los impactantes detalles

Tras la licencia a Jorge Martínez por la denuncia de abuso, Boca Juniors designó a una histórica como nueva DT del equipo femenino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Los tres mosqueteros” en una nueva versión francesa con un elenco lleno de estrellas

“Los tres mosqueteros” en una nueva versión francesa con un elenco lleno de estrellas

Hace 6 horas

“Strange Way Of Life”: la película de Pedro Almodóvar protagonizada por Ethan Hawke y Pedro Pascal lanzó póster oficial

Kim Kardashian se une a la nueva temporada de “American Horror Story”

“Quiero bailar con alguien: La historia de Whitney Houston”: la biopic de Whitney Houston ya esta disponible en HBO Max

“Stranger Things”: todos los detalles de la serie animada

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué los expertos en psicología y educación creen que la Generación Z viene a cambiarlo todo?

¿Por qué los expertos en psicología y educación creen que la Generación Z viene a cambiarlo todo?

Hace 3 horas

Los detalles del decreto que equipara la receta del veterinario con la del médico clínico y el odontólogo

Turbulencias durante el vuelo: cinco consejos para subirse al avión sin miedo

Cómo armar un PC gamer con bajo presupuesto

Apple presentará el iPhone 15 Pro: sin botones físicos y carga tipo-C