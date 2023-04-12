American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|11
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|4
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|4½
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|.545
|5
|Boston
|5
|6
|.455
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|3½
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Houston
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Oakland
|2
|9
|.182
|4½
___
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
Baltimore 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Texas 11, Kansas City 2
Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 12, Oakland 8
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.