Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

12 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 70 43 18 5 4 95 210 175
Providence 69 42 17 8 2 94 207 188
Charlotte 70 37 25 5 3 82 225 214
Springfield 69 36 25 3 5 80 219 202
Lehigh Valley 69 37 26 3 3 80 211 209
Hartford 70 34 25 4 7 79 223 214
Bridgeport 69 32 29 7 1 72 224 238
WB/Scranton 70 26 31 7 6 65 187 215

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 69 41 22 4 2 88 217 210
Rochester 69 35 25 6 3 79 225 221
Syracuse 69 34 25 6 4 78 239 226
Utica 69 33 26 6 4 76 204 211
Laval 70 31 29 7 3 72 248 241
Cleveland 69 32 30 5 2 71 214 245
Belleville 69 29 30 6 4 68 217 245

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 68 38 18 9 3 88 253 195
Milwaukee 69 40 23 4 2 86 230 201
Manitoba 68 35 24 5 4 79 211 211
Iowa 69 33 26 5 5 76 204 204
Rockford 68 32 27 5 4 73 200 224
Chicago 68 32 28 5 3 72 210 230
Grand Rapids 70 28 34 4 4 64 192 249

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 69 50 15 3 1 104 252 166
Coachella Valley 69 47 15 5 2 101 252 185
Colorado 70 38 22 7 3 86 203 185
Abbotsford 69 38 24 3 4 83 221 199
Ontario 69 34 29 5 1 74 201 199
Bakersfield 69 34 31 2 2 72 201 208
Tucson 70 30 31 8 1 69 214 237
San Jose 70 29 34 2 5 65 197 244
Henderson 69 27 37 0 5 59 190 214
San Diego 70 20 47 2 1 43 178 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Cleveland 2, Grand Rapids 1

Laval 4, WB/Scranton 0

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Hershey 3

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las imágenes de la protesta de los hinchas de Independiente tras la renuncia de Doman: el momento de los incidentes con los móviles en vivo

Las imágenes de la protesta de los hinchas de Independiente tras la renuncia de Doman: el momento de los incidentes con los móviles en vivo

Hace 22 min

Lanús empata 1-1 con Central Córdoba en Santiago del Estero por la Liga Profesional

Independiente informó mediante un comunicado que Néstor Grindetti asume la presidencia tras la renuncia de Fabián Doman: “El compromiso sigue intacto”

La esposa del Cholo Simeone abrió las puertas de su lujosa mansión valuada en 10 millones de dólares: los impactantes detalles

Tras la licencia a Jorge Martínez por la denuncia de abuso, Boca Juniors designó a una histórica como nueva DT del equipo femenino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Los tres mosqueteros” en una nueva versión francesa con un elenco lleno de estrellas

“Los tres mosqueteros” en una nueva versión francesa con un elenco lleno de estrellas

Hace 6 horas

“Strange Way Of Life”: la película de Pedro Almodóvar protagonizada por Ethan Hawke y Pedro Pascal lanzó póster oficial

Kim Kardashian se une a la nueva temporada de “American Horror Story”

“Quiero bailar con alguien: La historia de Whitney Houston”: la biopic de Whitney Houston ya esta disponible en HBO Max

“Stranger Things”: todos los detalles de la serie animada

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué los expertos en psicología y educación creen que la Generación Z viene a cambiarlo todo?

¿Por qué los expertos en psicología y educación creen que la Generación Z viene a cambiarlo todo?

Hace 3 horas

Los detalles del decreto que equipara la receta del veterinario con la del médico clínico y el odontólogo

Turbulencias durante el vuelo: cinco consejos para subirse al avión sin miedo

Cómo armar un PC gamer con bajo presupuesto

Apple presentará el iPhone 15 Pro: sin botones físicos y carga tipo-C