Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

11 Abr, 2023
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 5 1
Hernández ss 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-3b 3 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1
Turner dh 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Yoshida lf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 Raley rf-1b 3 0 1 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 2 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0
Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Bruján pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Casas 1b 2 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0
Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0
Wong c 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 01x 1

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Raley (1). HR_B.Lowe (3). SB_Arozarena (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta 5 3 0 0 2 6
Winckowski 2 1 0 0 0 1
Martin L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 2
Fleming 4 1 0 0 0 5
Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche W,1-0 1 1 0 0 2 1
Fairbanks S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:06. A_13,470 (25,025).

