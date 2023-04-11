Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 5 1 Hernández ss 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 Turner dh 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Yoshida lf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 Raley rf-1b 3 0 1 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 2 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Bruján pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Casas 1b 2 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 Wong c 3 0 0 0

Boston 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 01x — 1

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Raley (1). HR_B.Lowe (3). SB_Arozarena (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta 5 3 0 0 2 6 Winckowski 2 1 0 0 0 1 Martin L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

Tampa Bay Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 2 Fleming 4 1 0 0 0 5 Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 1 Poche W,1-0 1 1 0 0 2 1 Fairbanks S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:06. A_13,470 (25,025).