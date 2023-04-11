NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 2 0 0 6 8 1 San Diego 2 0 0 6 6 3 Washington 1 0 1 4 3 2 Houston 1 0 1 4 2 1 OL Reign 1 1 0 3 2 1 Angel City 1 1 0 3 3 3 Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 2 3 North Carolina 1 1 0 3 2 3 Louisville 0 0 2 2 2 2 Chicago 0 2 0 0 3 5 Kansas City 0 2 0 0 1 5 Orlando 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 14

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Angel City, 10 p.m.

San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Chicago at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.