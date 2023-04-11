Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

12 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 2 0 0 6 8 1
San Diego 2 0 0 6 6 3
Washington 1 0 1 4 3 2
Houston 1 0 1 4 2 1
OL Reign 1 1 0 3 2 1
Angel City 1 1 0 3 3 3
Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 2 3
North Carolina 1 1 0 3 2 3
Louisville 0 0 2 2 2 2
Chicago 0 2 0 0 3 5
Kansas City 0 2 0 0 1 5
Orlando 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 14

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Angel City, 10 p.m.

San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Chicago at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La cruda confesión de una leyenda del fútbol europeo: “He muerto un par de veces, no tengo miedo de nada”

La cruda confesión de una leyenda del fútbol europeo: “He muerto un par de veces, no tengo miedo de nada”

Hace 1 hora

Los nueve Europibes que tendrá Mascherano en el Mundial Sub 20: de la lesión preocupante de Garnacho al promisorio presente de Romero, Soulé y Carboni

El detrás de escena de la decisión de Mauricio Macri de participar en las elecciones de Boca Juniors

Gabriel Milito se metió en la interna de Independiente y culpó a Ariel Holan por el inicio de la crisis: “Lo dejaron hacer lo que quiso”

Subastaron las históricas zapatillas de Michael Jordan: el millonario monto que se pagó y fijó un récord mundial

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Los tres mosqueteros” en una nueva versión francesa con un elenco lleno de estrellas

“Los tres mosqueteros” en una nueva versión francesa con un elenco lleno de estrellas

Hace 11 horas

“Strange Way Of Life”: la película de Pedro Almodóvar protagonizada por Ethan Hawke y Pedro Pascal lanzó póster oficial

Kim Kardashian se une a la nueva temporada de “American Horror Story”

“Quiero bailar con alguien: La historia de Whitney Houston”: la biopic de Whitney Houston ya esta disponible en HBO Max

“Stranger Things”: todos los detalles de la serie animada

TENDENCIAS

Desde Yuri Gagarin hasta Artemis: cuáles son los viajes espaciales más recordados de la historia

Desde Yuri Gagarin hasta Artemis: cuáles son los viajes espaciales más recordados de la historia

Hace 1 hora

Delicias gourmet sin conservantes: 3 heladerías que son furor en Buenos Aires

Un corredor de 93 años y tres argentinos con la Copa del Mundo, las historias del maratón más grande de Europa

Al menos 25 muertes en todo el país: la radiografía del dengue en la Argentina

La cocina italiana podría convertirse en Patrimonio Mundial de la UNESCO