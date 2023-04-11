NWSL Glance

12 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|1
|San Diego
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Houston
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|OL Reign
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Angel City
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Louisville
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Orlando
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, April 14
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Angel City, 10 p.m.
San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Chicago at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.