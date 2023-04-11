NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 80 63 12 5 131 295 171 x-Toronto 80 48 21 11 107 272 217 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 Buffalo 79 40 32 7 87 285 289 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 Detroit 80 35 35 10 80 239 270 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 80 50 21 9 109 256 208 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 N.Y. Islanders 81 41 31 9 91 239 220 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 Washington 80 35 36 9 79 249 255 Philadelphia 80 29 38 13 71 213 270 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 79 49 24 6 104 271 219 x-Dallas 80 45 21 14 104 279 216 x-Minnesota 80 46 24 10 102 242 218 Winnipeg 80 45 32 3 93 243 220 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 Chicago 80 25 49 6 56 195 294

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Los Angeles 80 45 25 10 100 272 254 x-Seattle 79 45 26 8 98 283 248 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 Vancouver 79 36 36 7 79 269 292 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 Anaheim 80 23 45 12 58 204 330

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas 6, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2

Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Minnesota 4, Chicago 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.