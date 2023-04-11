NHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|80
|63
|12
|5
|131
|295
|171
|x-Toronto
|80
|48
|21
|11
|107
|272
|217
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|275
|250
|Florida
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|286
|267
|Buffalo
|79
|40
|32
|7
|87
|285
|289
|Ottawa
|81
|39
|35
|7
|85
|258
|267
|Detroit
|80
|35
|35
|10
|80
|239
|270
|Montreal
|80
|31
|43
|6
|68
|226
|298
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|80
|50
|21
|9
|109
|256
|208
|x-New Jersey
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|280
|220
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|47
|21
|13
|107
|275
|216
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|41
|31
|9
|91
|239
|220
|Pittsburgh
|80
|40
|30
|10
|90
|258
|256
|Washington
|80
|35
|36
|9
|79
|249
|255
|Philadelphia
|80
|29
|38
|13
|71
|213
|270
|Columbus
|79
|24
|47
|8
|56
|206
|319
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|79
|49
|24
|6
|104
|271
|219
|x-Dallas
|80
|45
|21
|14
|104
|279
|216
|x-Minnesota
|80
|46
|24
|10
|102
|242
|218
|Winnipeg
|80
|45
|32
|3
|93
|243
|220
|Nashville
|80
|41
|31
|8
|90
|222
|231
|St. Louis
|80
|37
|36
|7
|81
|261
|295
|Arizona
|80
|28
|39
|13
|69
|223
|290
|Chicago
|80
|25
|49
|6
|56
|195
|294
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|80
|49
|22
|9
|107
|265
|227
|x-Edmonton
|80
|48
|23
|9
|105
|318
|258
|x-Los Angeles
|80
|45
|25
|10
|100
|272
|254
|x-Seattle
|79
|45
|26
|8
|98
|283
|248
|Calgary
|81
|37
|27
|17
|91
|260
|252
|Vancouver
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|269
|292
|San Jose
|80
|22
|42
|16
|60
|231
|313
|Anaheim
|80
|23
|45
|12
|58
|204
|330
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Monday's Games
Dallas 6, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2
Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT
Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Ottawa 3, Carolina 2
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Minnesota 4, Chicago 2
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.