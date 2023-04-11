NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|80
|63
|12
|5
|131
|295
|171
|33-4-3
|30-8-2
|17-5-3
|x-Toronto
|80
|48
|21
|11
|107
|272
|217
|27-8-6
|21-13-5
|14-7-4
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|275
|250
|27-7-5
|18-22-1
|11-12-1
|Florida
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|286
|267
|23-12-5
|19-19-3
|17-6-3
|Buffalo
|79
|40
|32
|7
|87
|285
|289
|16-20-4
|24-12-3
|11-12-2
|Ottawa
|81
|39
|35
|7
|85
|258
|267
|24-14-3
|15-21-4
|15-9-1
|Detroit
|80
|35
|35
|10
|80
|239
|270
|19-17-5
|16-18-5
|9-13-3
|Montreal
|80
|31
|43
|6
|68
|226
|298
|17-20-3
|14-23-3
|6-18-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|80
|50
|21
|9
|109
|256
|208
|27-10-3
|23-11-6
|19-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|280
|220
|23-13-4
|27-9-4
|17-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|47
|21
|13
|107
|275
|216
|23-12-5
|24-9-8
|15-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|41
|31
|9
|91
|239
|220
|24-13-3
|17-18-6
|16-8-2
|Pittsburgh
|80
|40
|30
|10
|90
|258
|256
|23-12-5
|17-18-5
|10-10-5
|Washington
|80
|35
|36
|9
|79
|249
|255
|18-16-6
|17-20-3
|12-9-4
|Philadelphia
|80
|29
|38
|13
|71
|213
|270
|17-18-5
|12-20-8
|6-13-6
|Columbus
|79
|24
|47
|8
|56
|206
|319
|15-22-2
|9-25-6
|6-15-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|79
|49
|24
|6
|104
|271
|219
|21-13-5
|28-11-1
|17-6-1
|x-Dallas
|80
|45
|21
|14
|104
|279
|216
|21-10-9
|24-11-5
|16-4-4
|x-Minnesota
|80
|46
|24
|10
|102
|242
|218
|25-11-4
|21-13-6
|16-7-1
|Winnipeg
|80
|45
|32
|3
|93
|243
|220
|26-13-2
|19-19-1
|17-7-0
|Nashville
|80
|41
|31
|8
|90
|222
|231
|21-14-4
|20-17-4
|8-12-4
|St. Louis
|80
|37
|36
|7
|81
|261
|295
|18-16-6
|19-20-1
|9-14-1
|Arizona
|80
|28
|39
|13
|69
|223
|290
|21-14-4
|7-25-9
|9-11-6
|Chicago
|80
|25
|49
|6
|56
|195
|294
|14-23-3
|11-26-3
|6-19-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|80
|49
|22
|9
|107
|265
|227
|24-15-1
|25-7-8
|12-9-3
|x-Edmonton
|80
|48
|23
|9
|105
|318
|258
|22-12-6
|26-11-3
|18-6-1
|x-Los Angeles
|80
|45
|25
|10
|100
|272
|254
|25-11-4
|20-14-6
|13-8-3
|x-Seattle
|79
|45
|26
|8
|98
|283
|248
|20-16-4
|25-10-4
|13-9-2
|Calgary
|81
|37
|27
|17
|91
|260
|252
|19-16-5
|18-11-12
|15-6-4
|Vancouver
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|269
|292
|19-20-2
|17-16-5
|15-8-1
|San Jose
|80
|22
|42
|16
|60
|231
|313
|8-22-11
|14-20-5
|4-12-8
|Anaheim
|80
|23
|45
|12
|58
|204
|330
|12-23-4
|11-22-8
|7-15-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Monday's Games
Dallas 6, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2
Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT
Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Ottawa 3, Carolina 2
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Minnesota 4, Chicago 2
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.