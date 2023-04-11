NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Boston 80 63 12 5 131 295 171 33-4-3 30-8-2 17-5-3 x-Carolina 80 50 21 9 109 256 208 27-10-3 23-11-6 19-6-1 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 23-13-4 27-9-4 17-6-2 x-Toronto 80 48 21 11 107 272 217 27-8-6 21-13-5 14-7-4 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 23-12-5 24-9-8 15-9-2 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 27-7-5 18-22-1 11-12-1 Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 23-12-5 19-19-3 17-6-3 N.Y. Islanders 81 41 31 9 91 239 220 24-13-3 17-18-6 16-8-2 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 23-12-5 17-18-5 10-10-5 Buffalo 79 40 32 7 87 285 289 16-20-4 24-12-3 11-12-2 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 24-14-3 15-21-4 15-9-1 Detroit 80 35 35 10 80 239 270 19-17-5 16-18-5 9-13-3 Washington 80 35 36 9 79 249 255 18-16-6 17-20-3 12-9-4 Philadelphia 80 29 38 13 71 213 270 17-18-5 12-20-8 6-13-6 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298 17-20-3 14-23-3 6-18-1 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319 15-22-2 9-25-6 6-15-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 24-15-1 25-7-8 12-9-3 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 22-12-6 26-11-3 18-6-1 x-Colorado 79 49 24 6 104 271 219 21-13-5 28-11-1 17-6-1 x-Dallas 80 45 21 14 104 279 216 21-10-9 24-11-5 16-4-4 x-Minnesota 80 46 24 10 102 242 218 25-11-4 21-13-6 16-7-1 x-Los Angeles 80 45 25 10 100 272 254 25-11-4 20-14-6 13-8-3 x-Seattle 79 45 26 8 98 283 248 20-16-4 25-10-4 13-9-2 Winnipeg 80 45 32 3 93 243 220 26-13-2 19-19-1 17-7-0 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 19-16-5 18-11-12 15-6-4 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 21-14-4 20-17-4 8-12-4 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 18-16-6 19-20-1 9-14-1 Vancouver 79 36 36 7 79 269 292 19-20-2 17-16-5 15-8-1 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 21-14-4 7-25-9 9-11-6 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 8-22-11 14-20-5 4-12-8 Anaheim 80 23 45 12 58 204 330 12-23-4 11-22-8 7-15-2 Chicago 80 25 49 6 56 195 294 14-23-3 11-26-3 6-19-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas 6, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2

Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Minnesota 4, Chicago 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.