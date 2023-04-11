NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 80 63 12 5 131 295 171 x-Carolina 80 50 21 9 109 256 208 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 x-Toronto 80 48 21 11 107 272 217 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 N.Y. Islanders 81 41 31 9 91 239 220 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 Buffalo 79 40 32 7 87 285 289 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 Detroit 80 35 35 10 80 239 270 Washington 80 35 36 9 79 249 255 Philadelphia 80 29 38 13 71 213 270 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Colorado 79 49 24 6 104 271 219 x-Dallas 80 45 21 14 104 279 216 x-Minnesota 80 46 24 10 102 242 218 x-Los Angeles 80 45 25 10 100 272 254 x-Seattle 79 45 26 8 98 283 248 Winnipeg 80 45 32 3 93 243 220 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 Vancouver 79 36 36 7 79 269 292 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 Anaheim 80 23 45 12 58 204 330 Chicago 80 25 49 6 56 195 294

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas 6, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2

Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Minnesota 4, Chicago 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.