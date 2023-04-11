Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Monday's Major League Linescores

11 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 000 400 000 4 8 3
Minnesota 001 110 000 3 4 0

Cease, Lambert (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (8), R.López (8) and Grandal; Maeda, Thielbar (7), Moran (8), Moran (9) and Vázquez. W_Cease 2-0. L_Maeda 0-2. Sv_R.López (2). HRs_Chicago, Alberto (1).

___

New York 200 000 000 2 6 1
Cleveland 010 100 10x 3 4 0

Germán, Brewer (4), Hamilton (7) and Trevino; Bieber, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Hamilton 0-1. Sv_Clase (3).

___

Oakland 100 000 000 1 8 1
Baltimore 201 001 01x 5 6 0

Sears, Familia (6), Moll (6), Z.Jackson (7), Acevedo (8) and Langeliers; Gibson, Baker (7), Ci.Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Gibson 3-0. L_Sears 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (3), Rutschman (3), Hays (2).

___

Boston 000 000 000 0 3 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 01x 1 5 0

Pivetta, Winckowski (6), Martin (8) and C.Wong; Beeks, Fleming (3), Cleavinger (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Poche 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Fairbanks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (3).

___

Kansas City 100 000 100 2 4 1
Texas 102 107 00x 11 11 1

Greinke, Coleman (6), Cuas (6), Eaton (8) and Perez; Heaney, Burke (6), Dunning (8) and Heim, León. W_Heaney 1-1. L_Greinke 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (1). Texas, Seager (1), Heim (1), Ad.García (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 131 200 100 8 13 0
Pittsburgh 010 100 000 2 3 1

Valdez, Maton (8), S.Martinez (9) and Maldonado; R.Contreras, Crowe (4), Hernandez (7), Zastryzny (9) and Delay. W_Valdez 1-1. L_R.Contreras 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Choi (1).

___

Seattle 000 100 001 0 2 6 1
Chicago 000 200 000 1 3 8 0

(10 innings)

L.Castillo, Topa (7), Speier (8), Sewald (9), Brash (10) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Smyly, Alzolay (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9), K.Thompson (10) and Gomes. W_K.Thompson 1-0. L_Brash 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (1).

___

Washington 010 310 100 6 14 0
Los Angeles 202 000 000 4 7 1

Corbin, M.Thompson (6), Harvey (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Suarez, Davidson (5), J.Herget (8), Ma.Moore (9) and O'Hoppe. W_Corbin 1-2. L_Davidson 0-1. Sv_Finnegan (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 000 000 300 3 9 0
Philadelphia 005 044 11x 15 20 0

Alcantara, Smeltzer (5) and Stallings; Strahm, Mc.Moore (6), Vasquez (7) and Stubbs. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Alcantara 1-1. HRs_Miami, Gurriel (1). Philadelphia, Cave (1), Bohm (3), Marsh (2).

___

San Diego 000 000 000 0 2 0
New York 002 000 30x 5 7 1

Darvish, T.Hill (7), D.Tapia (8) and Au.Nola; Scherzer, Curtiss (6), Dr.Smith (7), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Scherzer 2-1. L_Darvish 0-1.

___

Cincinnati 000 000 012 1 4 12 0
Atlanta 000 001 110 2 5 10 0

(10 innings)

Ashcraft, B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Law (10) and Stephenson; Elder, Chavez (7), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9), Lee (10) and S.Murphy. W_Lee 1-0. L_Law 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (1).

___

St. Louis 000 201 001 4 6 2
Colorado 002 202 10x 7 13 1

Matz, Z.Thompson (6), VerHagen (7), Stratton (8) and Wills.Contreras; Márquez, Suter (6), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Márquez 2-1. L_Matz 0-2.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 3 1
Arizona 100 020 00x 3 8 0

Miley, B.Wilson (6), Guerra (8) and Willi.Contreras; Gallen, McGough (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 1-1. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Chafin (2). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (2).

___

Los Angeles 103 000 500 9 10 0
San Francisco 000 100 000 1 7 1

J.Urías, Vesia (7), Almonte (7), A.Jackson (8) and W.Smith; Webb, Ta.Rogers (7), Hjelle (7) and Bart. W_J.Urías 3-0. L_Webb 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (1), Muncy (1). San Francisco, Flores (1).

