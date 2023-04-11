Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
|8
|3
|Minnesota
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
Cease, Lambert (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (8), R.López (8) and Grandal; Maeda, Thielbar (7), Moran (8), Moran (9) and Vázquez. W_Cease 2-0. L_Maeda 0-2. Sv_R.López (2). HRs_Chicago, Alberto (1).
___
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|10x
|—
|3
|4
|0
Germán, Brewer (4), Hamilton (7) and Trevino; Bieber, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Hamilton 0-1. Sv_Clase (3).
___
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|201
|001
|01x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Sears, Familia (6), Moll (6), Z.Jackson (7), Acevedo (8) and Langeliers; Gibson, Baker (7), Ci.Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Gibson 3-0. L_Sears 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (3), Rutschman (3), Hays (2).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|01x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Pivetta, Winckowski (6), Martin (8) and C.Wong; Beeks, Fleming (3), Cleavinger (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Poche 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Fairbanks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (3).
___
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|102
|107
|00x
|—
|11
|11
|1
Greinke, Coleman (6), Cuas (6), Eaton (8) and Perez; Heaney, Burke (6), Dunning (8) and Heim, León. W_Heaney 1-1. L_Greinke 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (1). Texas, Seager (1), Heim (1), Ad.García (2).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|131
|200
|100
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|3
|1
Valdez, Maton (8), S.Martinez (9) and Maldonado; R.Contreras, Crowe (4), Hernandez (7), Zastryzny (9) and Delay. W_Valdez 1-1. L_R.Contreras 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Choi (1).
___
|Seattle
|000
|100
|001
|0
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|1
|—
|3
|8
|0
(10 innings)
L.Castillo, Topa (7), Speier (8), Sewald (9), Brash (10) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Smyly, Alzolay (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9), K.Thompson (10) and Gomes. W_K.Thompson 1-0. L_Brash 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (1).
___
|Washington
|010
|310
|100
|—
|6
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|202
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
Corbin, M.Thompson (6), Harvey (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Suarez, Davidson (5), J.Herget (8), Ma.Moore (9) and O'Hoppe. W_Corbin 1-2. L_Davidson 0-1. Sv_Finnegan (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (3).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|005
|044
|11x
|—
|15
|20
|0
Alcantara, Smeltzer (5) and Stallings; Strahm, Mc.Moore (6), Vasquez (7) and Stubbs. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Alcantara 1-1. HRs_Miami, Gurriel (1). Philadelphia, Cave (1), Bohm (3), Marsh (2).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|30x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Darvish, T.Hill (7), D.Tapia (8) and Au.Nola; Scherzer, Curtiss (6), Dr.Smith (7), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Scherzer 2-1. L_Darvish 0-1.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|012
|1
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|110
|2
|—
|5
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Ashcraft, B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Law (10) and Stephenson; Elder, Chavez (7), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9), Lee (10) and S.Murphy. W_Lee 1-0. L_Law 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (1).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|201
|001
|—
|4
|6
|2
|Colorado
|002
|202
|10x
|—
|7
|13
|1
Matz, Z.Thompson (6), VerHagen (7), Stratton (8) and Wills.Contreras; Márquez, Suter (6), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Márquez 2-1. L_Matz 0-2.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Arizona
|100
|020
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Miley, B.Wilson (6), Guerra (8) and Willi.Contreras; Gallen, McGough (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 1-1. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Chafin (2). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|103
|000
|500
|—
|9
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
J.Urías, Vesia (7), Almonte (7), A.Jackson (8) and W.Smith; Webb, Ta.Rogers (7), Hjelle (7) and Bart. W_J.Urías 3-0. L_Webb 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (1), Muncy (1). San Francisco, Flores (1).