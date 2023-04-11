Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|10
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|4
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|4
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Boston
|5
|5
|.500
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Houston
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Oakland
|2
|8
|.200
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Cincinnati
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|St. Louis
|3
|7
|.300
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
Baltimore 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Texas 11, Kansas City 2
Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 10, Atlanta 2
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 15, Miami 3
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Colorado 7, St. Louis 4
Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday's Games
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.