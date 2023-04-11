Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

11 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 10 0 1.000 _ _ 10-0 W-10 7-0 3-0
New York 6 4 .600 4 _ 6-4 L-1 4-2 2-2
Toronto 6 4 .600 4 _ 6-4 W-1 0-0 6-4
Baltimore 5 5 .500 5 1 5-5 W-1 2-2 3-3
Boston 5 5 .500 5 1 5-5 L-1 2-4 3-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 4 .636 _ _ 7-3 W-2 2-2 5-2
Minnesota 6 4 .600 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 2-2 4-2
Chicago 5 6 .455 2 4-6 W-1 1-2 4-4
Kansas City 3 8 .273 4 3-7 L-2 1-6 2-2
Detroit 2 7 .222 4 2-7 L-4 0-3 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-2 5-2 1-2
Los Angeles 5 4 .556 ½ ½ 5-4 L-1 1-2 4-2
Houston 5 6 .455 5-5 W-2 3-4 2-2
Seattle 4 7 .364 3-7 L-2 2-5 2-2
Oakland 2 8 .200 4 4 2-8 L-5 2-4 0-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-1 2-3 5-1
New York 6 5 .545 1 _ 5-5 W-1 3-1 3-4
Philadelphia 4 6 .400 4-6 W-1 3-1 1-5
Miami 4 7 .364 3 2 4-6 L-1 3-4 1-3
Washington 3 7 .300 3-7 L-1 1-5 2-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-1 5-1 2-1
Pittsburgh 6 4 .600 6-4 L-1 2-2 4-2
Chicago 5 4 .556 2 _ 5-4 W-1 4-3 1-1
Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3 1 4-5 L-1 3-2 1-3
St. Louis 3 6 .333 4 2 3-6 L-1 2-4 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-3 3-1 3-3
San Diego 6 5 .545 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 3-3 3-2
Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 L-3 4-2 1-3
San Francisco 4 5 .444 1 4-5 W-1 1-2 3-3
Colorado 4 6 .400 2 4-6 W-1 2-2 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Texas 11, Kansas City 2

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 10, Atlanta 2

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 15, Miami 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

