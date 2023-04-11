Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

11 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Tuesday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,779,335

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-1, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev (13), Germany, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

En vivo, Manchester City recibe al Bayern por la ida de los cuartos de final de la Champions: hora, TV y formaciones

En vivo, Manchester City recibe al Bayern por la ida de los cuartos de final de la Champions: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 9 min

Argentina se enfrentará a Chile en el comienzo del Hexagonal final del Sudamericano Sub 17: hora, TV y formaciones

“¿Quién es?”: el nuevo look de Erling Haaland que despertó todo tipo de bromas entre los fanáticos del Manchester City

Tensión en Juventus por un cruce entre Paredes y Allegri: qué sucedió en el vestuario y las consecuencias de cara al futuro

El gol que Jorge Almirón le hizo a Boca Juniors en un partido en La Bombonera que quedó en el recuerdo por una polémica: “Me cambió la carrera”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Robbie Williams llegó de incógnito a la Argentina: cómo son sus vacaciones en familia en un club de polo

Robbie Williams llegó de incógnito a la Argentina: cómo son sus vacaciones en familia en un club de polo

Hace 24 min

De la divertida noche de Kaia Gerber y Camila Morrone a la producción fotográfica de Olivia Palermo: celebrities en un click

“Extrapolaciones”, la serie del guionista anticipó la pandemia de Covid-19, sobre la catástrofe climática

“En los márgenes”: la película española que es tendencia en Netflix

“Pequeñas cosas hermosas”, el nuevo drama protagonizado por Kathryn Hahn

TENDENCIAS

De harina integral a centeno: cuáles son los cinco panes más saludables

De harina integral a centeno: cuáles son los cinco panes más saludables

Hace 1 hora

El régimen chino limita el contenido generado por inteligencia artificial: ordenó que refleje los “valores socialistas”

La obesidad en el embarazo y la lactancia puede alterar el cerebro de los bebés e impulsar el sobrepeso en la adultez

¿Una pandemia silenciosa?: de qué forma la soledad puede generar problemas en la salud

La alteración del olfato puede ser un síntoma temprano en la enfermedad de Parkinson