NHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|80
|63
|12
|5
|131
|295
|171
|x-Toronto
|79
|47
|21
|11
|105
|270
|216
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|275
|250
|Florida
|80
|42
|31
|7
|91
|285
|265
|Buffalo
|78
|39
|32
|7
|85
|282
|287
|Ottawa
|80
|38
|35
|7
|83
|255
|265
|Detroit
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|238
|264
|Montreal
|80
|31
|43
|6
|68
|226
|298
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|79
|50
|20
|9
|109
|254
|205
|x-New Jersey
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|280
|220
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|80
|47
|21
|12
|106
|273
|213
|N.Y. Islanders
|80
|41
|30
|9
|91
|237
|215
|Pittsburgh
|80
|40
|30
|10
|90
|258
|256
|Washington
|79
|34
|36
|9
|77
|244
|253
|Philadelphia
|80
|29
|38
|13
|71
|213
|270
|Columbus
|79
|24
|47
|8
|56
|206
|319
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|78
|48
|24
|6
|102
|266
|215
|x-Dallas
|79
|44
|21
|14
|102
|273
|215
|x-Minnesota
|79
|45
|24
|10
|100
|238
|216
|Winnipeg
|79
|44
|32
|3
|91
|237
|218
|Nashville
|79
|40
|31
|8
|88
|219
|229
|St. Louis
|80
|37
|36
|7
|81
|261
|295
|Arizona
|80
|28
|39
|13
|69
|223
|290
|Chicago
|79
|25
|48
|6
|56
|193
|290
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|80
|49
|22
|9
|107
|265
|227
|x-Edmonton
|80
|48
|23
|9
|105
|318
|258
|x-Los Angeles
|80
|45
|25
|10
|100
|272
|254
|x-Seattle
|79
|45
|26
|8
|98
|283
|248
|Calgary
|80
|37
|27
|16
|90
|258
|249
|Vancouver
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|269
|292
|San Jose
|79
|22
|41
|16
|60
|229
|307
|Anaheim
|79
|23
|45
|11
|57
|200
|325
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 4, Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1
Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO
Edmonton 6, San Jose 1
Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0
Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 7, Montreal 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3
Boston 2, New Jersey 1
Seattle 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, SO
Colorado 4, Los Angeles 3
Sunday's Games
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.