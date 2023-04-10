NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 80 63 12 5 131 295 171 x-Carolina 79 50 20 9 109 254 205 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 47 21 12 106 273 213 x-Toronto 79 47 21 11 105 270 216 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 Florida 80 42 31 7 91 285 265 N.Y. Islanders 80 41 30 9 91 237 215 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 Buffalo 78 39 32 7 85 282 287 Ottawa 80 38 35 7 83 255 265 Detroit 79 35 34 10 80 238 264 Washington 79 34 36 9 77 244 253 Philadelphia 80 29 38 13 71 213 270 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Colorado 78 48 24 6 102 266 215 x-Dallas 79 44 21 14 102 273 215 x-Minnesota 79 45 24 10 100 238 216 x-Los Angeles 80 45 25 10 100 272 254 x-Seattle 79 45 26 8 98 283 248 Winnipeg 79 44 32 3 91 237 218 Calgary 80 37 27 16 90 258 249 Nashville 79 40 31 8 88 219 229 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 Vancouver 79 36 36 7 79 269 292 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 San Jose 79 22 41 16 60 229 307 Anaheim 79 23 45 11 57 200 325 Chicago 79 25 48 6 56 193 290

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 7, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 2, New Jersey 1

Seattle 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, SO

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 3

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.