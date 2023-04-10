Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|9
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Boston
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|3
|6
|.333
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 6
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Boston 14, Detroit 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5
Sunday's Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 4, Atlanta 1
Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8
Washington 7, Colorado 6
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 10, Atlanta 2
Monday's Games
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.