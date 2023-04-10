Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Standings

10 Abr, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 10 8 0 2 18 5 24
San Lorenzo 10 6 2 2 13 5 20
Talleres 10 6 1 3 18 8 19
Rosario Central 10 5 3 2 13 12 18
Lanus 10 5 2 3 14 8 17
Racing Club 10 5 2 3 14 11 17
CA Platense 10 4 4 2 14 13 16
Defensa y Justicia 10 4 3 3 12 8 15
Newell's 10 4 3 3 9 10 15
Belgrano 10 4 3 3 8 9 15
Velez Sarsfield 10 3 5 2 15 10 14
Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 12 8 14
Argentinos 10 4 2 4 10 7 14
Estudiantes 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
CA Central Cordoba SE 10 4 2 4 7 11 14
Instituto AC Cordoba 10 3 4 3 11 12 13
Godoy Cruz 10 4 1 5 8 11 13
Sarmiento 10 3 3 4 12 11 12
Huracan 10 3 3 4 13 15 12
Tigre 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
Gimnasia 10 3 2 5 9 15 11
Banfield 10 2 4 4 7 11 10
Independiente 10 1 6 3 8 11 9
Barracas Central 10 2 3 5 9 16 9
Arsenal 10 2 2 6 7 14 8
Atletico Tucuman 10 1 5 4 6 13 8
Santa Fe 10 1 4 5 6 13 7
Colon 9 0 6 3 6 10 6

___

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3

San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0

Racing Club 2, Huracan 1

Tigre 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3

Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Banfield 0, CA Platense 2

Monday, April 3

Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Arsenal 0

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday, April 9

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

