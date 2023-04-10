Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
AHL Glance

10 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 69 43 17 5 4 95 207 171
Providence 69 42 17 8 2 94 207 188
Springfield 69 36 25 3 5 80 219 202
Charlotte 69 36 25 5 3 80 221 211
Lehigh Valley 69 37 26 3 3 80 211 209
Hartford 70 34 25 4 7 79 223 214
Bridgeport 69 32 29 7 1 72 224 238
WB/Scranton 69 26 30 7 6 65 187 211

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 69 41 22 4 2 88 217 210
Rochester 69 35 25 6 3 79 225 221
Syracuse 69 34 25 6 4 78 239 226
Utica 69 33 26 6 4 76 204 211
Laval 69 30 29 7 3 70 244 241
Cleveland 68 31 30 5 2 69 212 244
Belleville 69 29 30 6 4 68 217 245

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 68 38 18 9 3 88 253 195
Milwaukee 69 40 23 4 2 86 230 201
Manitoba 68 35 24 5 4 79 211 211
Iowa 69 33 26 5 5 76 204 204
Rockford 68 32 27 5 4 73 200 224
Chicago 68 32 28 5 3 72 210 230
Grand Rapids 69 28 33 4 4 64 191 247

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 69 50 15 3 1 104 252 166
Coachella Valley 69 47 15 5 2 101 252 185
Colorado 70 38 22 7 3 86 203 185
Abbotsford 69 38 24 3 4 83 221 199
Ontario 69 34 29 5 1 74 201 199
Bakersfield 69 34 31 2 2 72 201 208
Tucson 70 30 31 8 1 69 214 237
San Jose 70 29 34 2 5 65 197 244
Henderson 69 27 37 0 5 59 190 214
San Diego 70 20 47 2 1 43 178 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Laval 5, Syracuse 3

Rochester 5, Utica 1

WB/Scranton 8, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 3, Cleveland 1

Hartford 5, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3

Iowa 3, Chicago 2

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 1

Coachella Valley 2, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Calgary 3, San Diego 2

Ontario 2, Abbotsford 1

Texas 5, Tucson 4

Sunday's Games

Henderson 3, Coachella Valley 2

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

