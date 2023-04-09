Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|004
|000
|002
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|040
|001
|04x
|—
|9
|12
|1
Garcia, P.Maton (5), Martinez (6), Stanek (7), Blanco (8) and Maldonado; Ryan, J.López (7), Jax (8), Moran (9), J.Duran (9) and Vázquez. W_Ryan 2-0. L_Martinez 1-1. Sv_J.Duran (2). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (3), Peña (2). Minnesota, K.Farmer (1), Buxton (1).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|234
|02x
|—
|11
|8
|1
Fujinami, Moll (5), Acevedo (6), Familia (7), Ca.Pérez (8) and Langeliers; Springs, K.Kelly (8) and Mejía. W_Springs 2-0. L_Fujinami 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (2), B.Lowe (1), Arozarena (2).
___
|Boston
|062
|000
|132
|—
|14
|12
|3
|Detroit
|000
|200
|003
|—
|5
|6
|0
Houck, Z.Kelly (6), Ort (8), Brasier (9) and C.Wong; Wentz, G.Hill (2), T.Alexander (6), McKinstry (9) and J.Rogers. W_Houck 2-0. L_Wentz 0-2. HRs_Boston, Devers (4), Duvall (4), Tapia (1).
___
|Seattle
|210
|000
|000
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|9
|0
Gonzales, Murfee (6), Festa (7), Speier (7), Sewald (9) and Murphy; Quantrill, Morgan (6), De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Zunino, Viloria, Gallagher. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Quantrill 0-1. Sv_Sewald (2).
___
|New York
|000
|130
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Brito, King (6), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Irvin, Voth (5), Akin (7), Baumann (9) and Rutschman. W_Brito 2-0. L_Irvin 0-2. Sv_Holmes (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (3).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|001
|000
|101
|—
|3
|7
|5
|Chicago
|101
|102
|14x
|—
|10
|14
|0
M.Pérez, Kennedy (6), Burke (6), Hearn (7), Dunning (8) and Heim; Steele, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 1-0. L_M.Pérez 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (3), Gomes (1).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|131
|—
|6
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|401
|000
|—
|5
|12
|0
Singer, A.Garrett (7), Clarke (8), Chapman (9) and Perez; Manaea, Stripling (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Sabol. W_Clarke 1-0. L_Doval 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (2), F.Reyes (2), Perez (2). San Francisco, Wade Jr. (1).
___
|Chicago
|014
|010
|500
|—
|11
|14
|1
|Pittsburgh
|101
|020
|001
|—
|5
|10
|0
Clevinger, J.Kelly (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), R.López (9) and Grandal; Velasquez, De Jong (3), Zastryzny (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Hernandez (8) and Delay. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Velasquez 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|6
|0
Lodolo, Alex.Díaz (8), Gibaut (9) and Casali, Maile; Falter, Bellatti (6), Brogdon (7), Domínguez (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Vasquez 1-0. L_Alex.Díaz 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (2).
___
|Miami
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|5
|1
|New York
|100
|022
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Tr.Rogers, Brazoban (5), Nardi (6), Barnes (7), Chargois (8) and Fortes; Senga, D.Smith (7), B.Raley (7), Curtiss (7), Robertson (9) and Nido. W_Senga 2-0. L_Tr.Rogers 0-2. Sv_Robertson (2). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (2). New York, Alonso (5), Escobar (1).
___
|St. Louis
|204
|000
|000
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Montgomery, Z.Thompson (8), VerHagen (9) and Wills.Contreras; Lauer, Varland (5), Guerra (7), Payamps (9) and Caratini. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Lauer 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (1), J.Walker (2).