Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 004 000 002 — 6 7 0 Minnesota 040 001 04x — 9 12 1

Garcia, P.Maton (5), Martinez (6), Stanek (7), Blanco (8) and Maldonado; Ryan, J.López (7), Jax (8), Moran (9), J.Duran (9) and Vázquez. W_Ryan 2-0. L_Martinez 1-1. Sv_J.Duran (2). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (3), Peña (2). Minnesota, K.Farmer (1), Buxton (1).

___

Oakland 000 000 000 — 0 3 0 Tampa Bay 000 234 02x — 11 8 1

Fujinami, Moll (5), Acevedo (6), Familia (7), Ca.Pérez (8) and Langeliers; Springs, K.Kelly (8) and Mejía. W_Springs 2-0. L_Fujinami 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (2), B.Lowe (1), Arozarena (2).

___

Boston 062 000 132 — 14 12 3 Detroit 000 200 003 — 5 6 0

Houck, Z.Kelly (6), Ort (8), Brasier (9) and C.Wong; Wentz, G.Hill (2), T.Alexander (6), McKinstry (9) and J.Rogers. W_Houck 2-0. L_Wentz 0-2. HRs_Boston, Devers (4), Duvall (4), Tapia (1).

___

Seattle 210 000 000 — 3 11 0 Cleveland 000 010 100 — 2 9 0

Gonzales, Murfee (6), Festa (7), Speier (7), Sewald (9) and Murphy; Quantrill, Morgan (6), De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Zunino, Viloria, Gallagher. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Quantrill 0-1. Sv_Sewald (2).

___

New York 000 130 000 — 4 7 1 Baltimore 100 000 000 — 1 4 0

Brito, King (6), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Irvin, Voth (5), Akin (7), Baumann (9) and Rutschman. W_Brito 2-0. L_Irvin 0-2. Sv_Holmes (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 001 000 101 — 3 7 5 Chicago 101 102 14x — 10 14 0

M.Pérez, Kennedy (6), Burke (6), Hearn (7), Dunning (8) and Heim; Steele, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 1-0. L_M.Pérez 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (3), Gomes (1).

___

Kansas City 000 001 131 — 6 8 1 San Francisco 000 401 000 — 5 12 0

Singer, A.Garrett (7), Clarke (8), Chapman (9) and Perez; Manaea, Stripling (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Sabol. W_Clarke 1-0. L_Doval 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (2), F.Reyes (2), Perez (2). San Francisco, Wade Jr. (1).

___

Chicago 014 010 500 — 11 14 1 Pittsburgh 101 020 001 — 5 10 0

Clevinger, J.Kelly (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), R.López (9) and Grandal; Velasquez, De Jong (3), Zastryzny (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Hernandez (8) and Delay. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Velasquez 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 100 000 001 — 2 8 2 Philadelphia 000 000 003 — 3 6 0

Lodolo, Alex.Díaz (8), Gibaut (9) and Casali, Maile; Falter, Bellatti (6), Brogdon (7), Domínguez (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Vasquez 1-0. L_Alex.Díaz 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (2).

___

Miami 000 001 100 — 2 5 1 New York 100 022 00x — 5 8 0

Tr.Rogers, Brazoban (5), Nardi (6), Barnes (7), Chargois (8) and Fortes; Senga, D.Smith (7), B.Raley (7), Curtiss (7), Robertson (9) and Nido. W_Senga 2-0. L_Tr.Rogers 0-2. Sv_Robertson (2). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (2). New York, Alonso (5), Escobar (1).

___

St. Louis 204 000 000 — 6 12 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0 5 1

Montgomery, Z.Thompson (8), VerHagen (9) and Wills.Contreras; Lauer, Varland (5), Guerra (7), Payamps (9) and Caratini. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Lauer 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (1), J.Walker (2).