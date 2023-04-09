NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Boston 79 62 12 5 129 290 168 33-4-3 29-8-2 17-5-3 x-Toronto 79 47 21 11 105 270 216 27-8-6 20-13-5 13-7-4 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 27-7-5 18-22-1 11-12-1 Florida 80 42 31 7 91 285 265 23-12-4 19-19-3 17-6-2 Buffalo 78 39 32 7 85 282 287 16-20-4 23-12-3 11-12-2 Ottawa 80 38 35 7 83 255 265 23-14-3 15-21-4 15-9-1 Detroit 79 35 34 10 80 238 264 19-16-5 16-18-5 9-13-3 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298 17-20-3 14-23-3 6-18-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Carolina 79 50 20 9 109 254 205 27-10-3 23-10-6 19-6-1 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 23-13-4 27-9-4 17-6-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 47 21 12 106 273 213 23-12-4 24-9-8 15-9-2 N.Y. Islanders 80 41 30 9 91 237 215 24-13-3 17-17-6 16-7-2 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 23-12-5 17-18-5 10-10-5 Washington 79 34 36 9 77 244 253 17-16-6 17-20-3 11-9-4 Philadelphia 79 29 37 13 71 210 265 17-17-5 12-20-8 6-13-6 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319 15-22-2 9-25-6 6-15-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Dallas 79 44 21 14 102 273 215 21-10-9 23-11-5 16-4-4 x-Colorado 77 47 24 6 100 262 212 21-13-5 26-11-1 17-6-1 x-Minnesota 79 45 24 10 100 238 216 25-11-4 20-13-6 15-7-1 Winnipeg 79 44 32 3 91 237 218 25-13-2 19-19-1 17-7-0 Nashville 79 40 31 8 88 219 229 21-14-4 19-17-4 8-12-4 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 18-16-6 19-20-1 9-14-1 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 21-14-4 7-25-9 9-11-6 Chicago 79 25 48 6 56 193 290 14-22-3 11-26-3 6-18-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 24-15-1 25-7-8 12-9-3 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 22-12-6 26-11-3 18-6-1 x-Los Angeles 79 45 24 10 100 269 250 25-10-4 20-14-6 13-8-3 x-Seattle 79 45 26 8 98 283 248 20-16-4 25-10-4 13-9-2 Calgary 80 37 27 16 90 258 249 19-16-4 18-11-12 15-6-4 Vancouver 79 36 36 7 79 269 292 19-20-2 17-16-5 15-8-1 San Jose 79 22 41 16 60 229 307 8-22-11 14-19-5 4-12-8 Anaheim 79 23 45 11 57 200 325 12-23-3 11-22-8 7-15-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 7, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 2, New Jersey 1

Seattle 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, SO

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.