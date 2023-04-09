NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167 32-4-3 29-8-2 17-5-3 x-Carolina 79 50 20 9 109 254 205 27-10-3 23-10-6 19-6-1 x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218 23-13-4 27-8-4 17-6-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 47 21 12 106 273 213 23-12-4 24-9-8 15-9-2 x-Toronto 79 47 21 11 105 270 216 27-8-6 20-13-5 13-7-4 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 27-7-5 18-22-1 11-12-1 Florida 80 42 31 7 91 285 265 23-12-4 19-19-3 17-6-2 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 23-12-5 17-18-5 10-10-5 N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215 23-13-3 17-17-6 15-7-2 Buffalo 78 39 32 7 85 282 287 16-20-4 23-12-3 11-12-2 Ottawa 80 38 35 7 83 255 265 23-14-3 15-21-4 15-9-1 Detroit 79 35 34 10 80 238 264 19-16-5 16-18-5 9-13-3 Washington 79 34 36 9 77 244 253 17-16-6 17-20-3 11-9-4 Philadelphia 78 29 36 13 71 210 261 17-17-5 12-19-8 6-12-6 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298 17-20-3 14-23-3 6-18-1 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319 15-22-2 9-25-6 6-15-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 24-15-1 25-7-8 12-9-3 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 22-12-6 26-11-3 18-6-1 x-Dallas 79 44 21 14 102 273 215 21-10-9 23-11-5 16-4-4 x-Colorado 77 47 24 6 100 262 212 21-13-5 26-11-1 17-6-1 x-Los Angeles 79 45 24 10 100 269 250 25-10-4 20-14-6 13-8-3 x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213 24-11-4 20-13-6 14-7-1 x-Seattle 78 44 26 8 96 276 245 19-16-4 25-10-4 13-9-2 Winnipeg 79 44 32 3 91 237 218 25-13-2 19-19-1 17-7-0 Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246 19-16-4 18-11-11 15-6-3 Nashville 79 40 31 8 88 219 229 21-14-4 19-17-4 8-12-4 St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290 18-16-6 19-19-1 9-13-1 Vancouver 78 35 36 7 77 266 290 18-20-2 17-16-5 14-8-1 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 21-14-4 7-25-9 9-11-6 San Jose 79 22 41 16 60 229 307 8-22-11 14-19-5 4-12-8 Anaheim 79 23 45 11 57 200 325 12-23-3 11-22-8 7-15-2 Chicago 78 25 47 6 56 190 283 14-22-3 11-25-3 6-18-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 7, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.