NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|78
|61
|12
|5
|127
|288
|167
|32-4-3
|29-8-2
|17-5-3
|x-Carolina
|79
|50
|20
|9
|109
|254
|205
|27-10-3
|23-10-6
|19-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|79
|50
|21
|8
|108
|279
|218
|23-13-4
|27-8-4
|17-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|80
|47
|21
|12
|106
|273
|213
|23-12-4
|24-9-8
|15-9-2
|x-Toronto
|79
|47
|21
|11
|105
|270
|216
|27-8-6
|20-13-5
|13-7-4
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|275
|250
|27-7-5
|18-22-1
|11-12-1
|Florida
|80
|42
|31
|7
|91
|285
|265
|23-12-4
|19-19-3
|17-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|80
|40
|30
|10
|90
|258
|256
|23-12-5
|17-18-5
|10-10-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|40
|30
|9
|89
|233
|215
|23-13-3
|17-17-6
|15-7-2
|Buffalo
|78
|39
|32
|7
|85
|282
|287
|16-20-4
|23-12-3
|11-12-2
|Ottawa
|80
|38
|35
|7
|83
|255
|265
|23-14-3
|15-21-4
|15-9-1
|Detroit
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|238
|264
|19-16-5
|16-18-5
|9-13-3
|Washington
|79
|34
|36
|9
|77
|244
|253
|17-16-6
|17-20-3
|11-9-4
|Philadelphia
|78
|29
|36
|13
|71
|210
|261
|17-17-5
|12-19-8
|6-12-6
|Montreal
|80
|31
|43
|6
|68
|226
|298
|17-20-3
|14-23-3
|6-18-1
|Columbus
|79
|24
|47
|8
|56
|206
|319
|15-22-2
|9-25-6
|6-15-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|80
|49
|22
|9
|107
|265
|227
|24-15-1
|25-7-8
|12-9-3
|x-Edmonton
|80
|48
|23
|9
|105
|318
|258
|22-12-6
|26-11-3
|18-6-1
|x-Dallas
|79
|44
|21
|14
|102
|273
|215
|21-10-9
|23-11-5
|16-4-4
|x-Colorado
|77
|47
|24
|6
|100
|262
|212
|21-13-5
|26-11-1
|17-6-1
|x-Los Angeles
|79
|45
|24
|10
|100
|269
|250
|25-10-4
|20-14-6
|13-8-3
|x-Minnesota
|78
|44
|24
|10
|98
|233
|213
|24-11-4
|20-13-6
|14-7-1
|x-Seattle
|78
|44
|26
|8
|96
|276
|245
|19-16-4
|25-10-4
|13-9-2
|Winnipeg
|79
|44
|32
|3
|91
|237
|218
|25-13-2
|19-19-1
|17-7-0
|Calgary
|79
|37
|27
|15
|89
|256
|246
|19-16-4
|18-11-11
|15-6-3
|Nashville
|79
|40
|31
|8
|88
|219
|229
|21-14-4
|19-17-4
|8-12-4
|St. Louis
|79
|37
|35
|7
|81
|258
|290
|18-16-6
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Vancouver
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|266
|290
|18-20-2
|17-16-5
|14-8-1
|Arizona
|80
|28
|39
|13
|69
|223
|290
|21-14-4
|7-25-9
|9-11-6
|San Jose
|79
|22
|41
|16
|60
|229
|307
|8-22-11
|14-19-5
|4-12-8
|Anaheim
|79
|23
|45
|11
|57
|200
|325
|12-23-3
|11-22-8
|7-15-2
|Chicago
|78
|25
|47
|6
|56
|190
|283
|14-22-3
|11-25-3
|6-18-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 4, Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1
Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO
Edmonton 6, San Jose 1
Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0
Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 7, Montreal 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.