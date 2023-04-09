New England 4, Montreal 0

Montreal 0 0 — 0 New England 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, New England, Borrero, 2 (Bou), 21st minute; 2, New England, Gil, 2 (penalty kick), 45th+4.

Second Half_3, New England, Wood, 2, 50th; 4, New England, Vrioni, 1 (Petrovic), 86th.

Goalies_Montreal, Jonathan Sirois, Logan Ketterer; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr..

Yellow Cards_Miller, Montreal, 26th; Corbo, Montreal, 45th+3; Wanyama, Montreal, 54th; Waterman, Montreal, 68th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Brooke Mayo, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_18,021.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Jonathan Sirois; Gabriele Corbo (Zachary Brault Guillard, 46th), Aaron Herrera, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Ilias Iliadis, Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Sean Rea, 46th), Victor Wanyama; Chinonso Offor (Ahmed Hamdi, 74th), Romell Quioto (Sunusi Ibrahim, 46th).

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler (Andrew Farrell, 46th), Dave Romney; Dylan Borrero (Jack Panayotou, 80th), Carles Gil (Jozy Altidore, 73rd), Matt Polster; Latif Blessing (Noel Buck, 62nd), Gustavo Bou, Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni, 62nd).