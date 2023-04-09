Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

9 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 8 0 1.000 _ _ 8-0 W-8 5-0 3-0
New York 5 3 .625 3 5-3 W-1 4-2 1-1
Toronto 5 3 .625 3 5-3 W-4 0-0 5-3
Baltimore 4 4 .500 4 ½ 4-4 L-1 1-1 3-3
Boston 4 4 .500 4 ½ 4-4 W-2 2-4 2-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 2-0 4-2
Cleveland 5 4 .556 _ 5-4 L-2 0-2 5-2
Chicago 4 5 .444 1 4-5 W-1 1-2 3-3
Kansas City 3 6 .333 2 3-6 W-2 1-6 2-0
Detroit 2 6 .250 4 2-6 L-3 0-2 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Texas 4 4 .500 ½ ½ 4-4 L-2 4-2 0-2
Seattle 4 5 .444 1 1 4-5 W-2 2-5 2-0
Houston 3 6 .333 2 2 3-6 L-2 3-4 0-2
Oakland 2 6 .250 2-6 L-3 2-4 0-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 L-1 1-1 5-1
New York 5 4 .556 _ 5-4 W-2 2-0 3-4
Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3 3-5 W-2 2-0 1-5
Miami 3 6 .333 2 3-6 L-2 3-4 0-2
Washington 2 6 .250 4 2-6 W-1 1-5 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 L-1 4-1 2-1
Pittsburgh 5 3 .625 1 5-3 L-1 1-1 4-2
Chicago 4 3 .571 _ 4-3 W-3 3-2 1-1
Cincinnati 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-3 3-2 0-2
St. Louis 3 5 .375 3 3-5 W-1 2-4 1-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 L-1 4-2 1-1
Arizona 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 W-1 1-1 3-3
San Diego 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 W-1 3-3 1-1
Colorado 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-1 1-1 2-4
San Francisco 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-2 0-2 3-3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 1-0) at Atlanta (Dodd 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

