Agencias

ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

9 Abr, 2023
Sunday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,779,335

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Marton Fucsovics (6), Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic (8), Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (1), Finland, 7-6, 5-7, 6-0.

Luca Nardi, Italy, def. Oscar Otte (11), Germany, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

Ilya Ivashka (7), Belarus, def. Taro Daniel (14), Japan, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin (13), Australia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Ugo Humbert (9), France, def. Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ivan Gakhov, Russia, def. Luca van Assche (12), France, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Borna Coric (15), Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

