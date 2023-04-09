Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Atlanta 1, New York City FC 1

9 Abr, 2023
Atlanta 0 1 1
New York City FC 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Giakoumakis, 3 (Almada), 70th minute; 2, New York City FC, Pereira, 2 (Parks), 72nd.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg; New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Giakoumakis, Atlanta, 45th+2; Pellegrini, New York City FC, 54th; Chanot, New York City FC, 77th; Ilenic, New York City FC, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Ibarra, Atlanta, 62nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Kevin Klinger, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Ryan Graves.

A_20,095.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley; Thiago Almada, Derick Etienne (Santiago Sosa, 65th), Franco Ibarra, Amar Sejdic (Matheus Rossetto, 66th); Luiz Araujo (Machop Chol, 85th), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Luis Abram, 90th+1).

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Brian Cufre, Mitja Ilenic, Thiago Martins Bueno; Keaton Parks, Matias Pellegrini (Gabriel Pereira, 64th), Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands (Alfredo Morales, 68th); Gabe Segal (Richard Ledezma, 64th), Talles Magno.

